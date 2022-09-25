Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $318,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO