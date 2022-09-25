Read full article on original website
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Trading Down 3.5%
Several research firms have commented on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.
TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.60
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).
Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
MHLD stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $178.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
StockNews.com Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) to Hold
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading 14.3% Higher
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.54 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
AAMC opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44.
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.60
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.73.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) versus Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Financial Review
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Institutional...
XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update
In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $273,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,780,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,378,167.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 16,600 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $273,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,378,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,531.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 73,694 shares of company stock worth $1,271,648 in the last three months.
Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.24.
Critical Analysis: Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) vs. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability. Volatility and...
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.48. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.78.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.36
A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.
HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $10,937,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,939,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 95,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000.
Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $318,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StockNews.com Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered M&T Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.64.
Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.
