Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of PLX opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.78. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
tickerreport.com
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com
NBRV opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.46.
tickerreport.com
StockNews.com Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) to Hold
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
tickerreport.com
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
MHLD stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $178.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.60
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).
tickerreport.com
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com
GBR stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.40.
tickerreport.com
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) versus Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Financial Review
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Institutional...
tickerreport.com
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Trading Down 3.5%
Several research firms have commented on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.48. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.78.
tickerreport.com
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.28
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.
tickerreport.com
Critical Analysis: Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) vs. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability. Volatility and...
tickerreport.com
Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
tickerreport.com
Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
tickerreport.com
Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,821 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 660 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,181 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
First National Corp MA ADV Buys 552 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €170.00 Price Target
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Landlords could ‘pass on’ rising mortgage costs to renters and spark homelessness surge, charity warns
Landlords could “pass on” the costs associated with rising mortgage rates to renters, heightening the risk of a surge in homelessness, a leading housing charity has warned.Mortgage providers have begun raising interest rates to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis as markets continue to react to last Friday’s ‘mini-budget’, with some homeowners expected to pay hundreds of pounds extra on monthly repayments as a result.Nationwide has increased its fixed-rate rates, with its two-year rate rising to 5.59 per cent — up from 2.54 per cent just three months ago.Other banks have begun to pull or amend their mortgage...
Comments / 0