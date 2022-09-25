Read full article on original website
Critical Analysis: Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) vs. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability. Volatility and...
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of PLX opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.78. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
AAMC opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44.
Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.24.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
MHLD stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $178.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com
GBR stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.40.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.48. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.78.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.60
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.73.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com
NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.22. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading 14.3% Higher
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.54 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.
Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.
TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.60
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).
Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $318,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,821 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First National Corp MA ADV Buys 552 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Trading Down 3.5%
Several research firms have commented on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.36
A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.
Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €170.00 Price Target
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
