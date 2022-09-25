Read full article on original website
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) versus Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Financial Review
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Institutional...
Critical Analysis: Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) vs. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability. Volatility and...
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
AAMC opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com
GBR stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.40.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.60
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.73.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com
NBRV opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.46.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of PLX opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.78. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
StockNews.com Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) to Hold
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
MHLD stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $178.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.24.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Trading Down 3.5%
Several research firms have commented on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.
2,704 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading 14.3% Higher
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.54 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.
Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 660 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,181 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $318,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.
XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update
In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $273,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,780,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,378,167.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 16,600 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $273,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,378,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,531.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 73,694 shares of company stock worth $1,271,648 in the last three months.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.28
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,821 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.48. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.78.
