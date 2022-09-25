Read full article on original website
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com
GBR stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.40.
StockNews.com Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) to Hold
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Trading Down 3.5%
Several research firms have commented on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.
TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.60
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
MHLD stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $178.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.28
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update
In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $273,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,780,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,378,167.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 16,600 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $273,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,378,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,531.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 73,694 shares of company stock worth $1,271,648 in the last three months.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com
NBRV opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.46.
Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.24.
The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €170.00 Price Target
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) versus Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Financial Review
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Institutional...
Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com
NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.22. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.36
A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.
Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.
Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $10,937,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,939,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 95,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000.
