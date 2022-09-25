ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints vs Panthers big-play blog: Follow all the action from Week 3 in Charlotte

By Jeff Nowak
 3 days ago

The Panthers and Saints both enter Week 3 in desperate need of a bounce-back win. But only one team can leave with positive vibes.

For the Saints, a win would mean keeping pace in the NFC South and a 2-1 start in the division ahead of a long trip out to London to face the Minnesota Vikings. The Panthers, meanwhile, are seeking to end the NFL's longest active losing streak, which dates back to the 2021 season. It's been over a year since Carolina won a game at home, that last win coming against the Saints.

With all that in mind, scroll below for all the info you'll need to follow the game, a live score graphic and big-play updates.

THE GAME | Saints (1-1) at Panthers (0-2)
- When : Noon, Sunday, Sept. 25
- Where : Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Betting : Carolina +2.5
- Series history : Saints lead 29-26
- TV : FOX
- Listen : WWL AM-870; FM-105.3 & the Audacy app
- Pregame : First Take with Jeff Nowak & Steve Geller, 8-10 a.m.; Countdown to Kickoff with Bobby Hebert & Kristian Garic, 10 a.m.-noon

SAINTS PLAYER TO WATCH : WR Michael Thomas is making an early play for Comeback Player of the Year with 11 catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns this season. He’ll face a Carolina defense that has been stout for the past two seasons against the pass and ranks third in the NFL this year.

PANTHERS PLAYER TO WATCH : RB Christian McCaffrey is coming off his first 100-yard rushing game since 2019 and is starting to see more action in the offense after getting just 14 touches in the team’s season-opening loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Panthers have managed just 53 and 58 offensive plays in their first two games — well below the NFL average — so McCaffrey’s touches could increase if the Panthers can stay on the field.

KEY MATCHUP : Panthers third down offense vs. Saints third down defense: Carolina is converting a meager 26.1% (6 of 23) of its third down conversions, which ranks 29th in the league. The Saints third down defense has been pretty good, allowing opponents to convert just 33.3% of their chances. That’s tied for eighth best in the league. If those two statistical categories hold, it could be another long day for QB Baker Mayfield and the Panthers offense. Mayfield is just 7 of 14 for 54 yards with one interception on third downs.

KEY INJURIES : Saints RB Alvin Kamara sat out Week 2 against the Buccaneers, but is hopeful to return this week. Look for Mark Ingram to fill in again if Kamara is scratched again. ... QB Jameis Winston is dealing with a back injury, but has been playing through it. ... The Panthers will be monitoring the status of CB Donte Jackson, who suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s loss to the Giants.... Panthers rookie LB Brandon Smith is still dealing with a thigh injury.

━━━━
THE SCORE

Refresh page for latest updates

WEEK 3 | Saints at Panthers | Live score by Jeff Nowak

━━━━
THE HIGHLIGHTS

Check back for updates throughout the game; information from The Associated Press was used in this report

