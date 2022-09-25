ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Ryan Day updates injury status for multiple Ohio State DBs entering Week 5

Ryan Day has had a limited group available for Ohio State’s secondary to begin the 2022 season. After entering the year with concerns for the group, multiple pieces have missed time through Week 4. Fortunately, Day is expecting at least a couple of pieces back for Saturday’s game against...
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Illinois at Wisconsin

Illinois football is searching for a win in efforts to push the Fighting Illini to their first bowl appearance since 2019 after starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to Indiana in Week 2. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is just trying to right the ship. The Badgers have...
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Ohio State continues to cruise offensively. After a 21-10 win over Notre Dame to open the 2022 season, Ryan Day’s team has outscored their last 3 opponents 174-54, including a 45-12 win over Arkansas State, a 77-21 rout of Toledo, and a 52-21 triumph over Wisconsin to start B1G play.
Illini football a two-score underdog at Wisconsin

Illinois football opened as a 9.5-point underdog at Wisconsin for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) a 25.7% chance to beat the Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who are coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State. Illinois, which defeated Virginia and Chattanooga by a combined 55-3 during the last two games, has lost eight straight games at Camp Randall Stadium with its last win coming in 2002 (37-20).
Ohio State football: Buckeyes remain at top of heap while adding new weapons

A month into the season, a couple of powerful truths are clear around Ohio State football. First, along with Alabama and Georgia, the Buckeyes form a triumivrate of power atop the college football landscape. Whoever No. 4 is, they’ll have some work to do to catch up with the game’s big 3. Second, Ohio State has maintained this place in part by adding new weapons to an already imposing squad.
Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from “Grease” to celebrate the classic movie’s 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Wisconsin. TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, […]
Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
College Buys Land in Fitchburg for athletics, wellness campus

On September 7, Edgewood College announced the purchase of land for an Athletic and Wellness Campus in Fitchburg, a Madison suburb about five miles from the Monroe St. campus. The college paid $773,950 for the 40-acre parcel, according to records from the Fitchburg city assessor’s office. College officials say...
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
