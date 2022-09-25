Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State's Justice Sueing feels '110 percent' with something to prove after missing nearly all of 2021-22
The last time Ohio State fans saw Justice Sueing, the forward was not all that impressive. Suing played in two games for the Buckeyes in 2021-22, averaging 15.5 minutes and registering a total of 12 points and seven rebounds. After those first two games of the year, the Scarlet and...
Five-star D-tackle will visit Ohio State for Rutgers game
A 5-star D-tackle Ryan Day offered a scholarship plans to be in Columbus this weekend for the Ohio State - Wisconsin game.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates injury status for multiple Ohio State DBs entering Week 5
Ryan Day has had a limited group available for Ohio State’s secondary to begin the 2022 season. After entering the year with concerns for the group, multiple pieces have missed time through Week 4. Fortunately, Day is expecting at least a couple of pieces back for Saturday’s game against...
Ohio State football’s Parker Lewis cleared to play by the NCAA
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Parker Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, a team source confirmed to cleveland.com, after missing Ohio State football’s first four games as a transfer from USC. Lewis spent the first two years of his career at USC, making 26 of 35 field goal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton reveals message to Jyaire Brown following early penalty vs. Wisconsin
Ohio State DB Jyaire Brown had an early mistake against Wisconsin that cost the defense some penalty yards. Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton talked about how Brown handled that moment per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Brown was called for pass interference in the 2nd quarter of the game....
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Illinois at Wisconsin
Illinois football is searching for a win in efforts to push the Fighting Illini to their first bowl appearance since 2019 after starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to Indiana in Week 2. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is just trying to right the ship. The Badgers have...
Eleven Warriors
Recruits Were Impressed by Ohio State’s Offense and Ohio Stadium’s Atmosphere in the Buckeyes’ 52-21 Win over Wisconsin
There may not have been as many recruiting visitors for Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin Saturday as there were for Notre Dame, but the Buckeyes still had no shortage of high-profile targets on campus during the team’s Big Ten opener. A few dozen recruits made the trek...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Extends Its Big Ten Home Win Streak, Julian Fleming is Proving Himself and Luke Wypler is College Football's Best Center
Ohio State has been hard to beat, and there are several reasons why that's the case. I'll explain a few of them in this Skull Session because, frankly, I don't have enough room to write about all of them here. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE. For...
RELATED PEOPLE
What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Michigan State football game on Oct. 8?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has faced Michigan State twice since C.J. Stroud joined the program, with each serving as a pivotal moment in his career. He’ll try to make that a third time when the Buckeyes travel to East Lansing on Oct. 8 for their first road game of the season. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. on ABC.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Ohio State vs. Rutgers
Ohio State continues to cruise offensively. After a 21-10 win over Notre Dame to open the 2022 season, Ryan Day’s team has outscored their last 3 opponents 174-54, including a 45-12 win over Arkansas State, a 77-21 rout of Toledo, and a 52-21 triumph over Wisconsin to start B1G play.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Wisconsin
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema isn't exactly interested in the conversation, but he's about to return to Wisconsin for the first time since stepping down as the head football coach in 2012. Of course, Bielema, now the coach at Illinois, would prefer the attention be on the Illini (3-1) ahead...
Illini football a two-score underdog at Wisconsin
Illinois football opened as a 9.5-point underdog at Wisconsin for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) a 25.7% chance to beat the Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who are coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State. Illinois, which defeated Virginia and Chattanooga by a combined 55-3 during the last two games, has lost eight straight games at Camp Randall Stadium with its last win coming in 2002 (37-20).
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Buckeyes remain at top of heap while adding new weapons
A month into the season, a couple of powerful truths are clear around Ohio State football. First, along with Alabama and Georgia, the Buckeyes form a triumivrate of power atop the college football landscape. Whoever No. 4 is, they’ll have some work to do to catch up with the game’s big 3. Second, Ohio State has maintained this place in part by adding new weapons to an already imposing squad.
saturdaytradition.com
Is Ohio State on par with Georgia, Alabama? BTN's Nicole Auerbach weighs in
Ohio State came in at No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll, and Big Ten Network’s Nicole Auerbach’s believes the Buckeyes are deserving of top 3, if not top 2. Auerback had some bold comments on the subject of where Ohio State should be placed among the top teams.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from “Grease” to celebrate the classic movie’s 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Wisconsin. TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Welcome, Baby Rush!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
Why gas prices in Madison are soaring past the national average
MADISON, Wis. — After a historic 14-week streak of national weekly price dips in gasoline, prices at the pump rose across the country this week — but in Madison, the increase was much more dramatic. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas sits at $3.72 as of Monday. Wisconsin’s average is slightly higher...
otenews.com
College Buys Land in Fitchburg for athletics, wellness campus
On September 7, Edgewood College announced the purchase of land for an Athletic and Wellness Campus in Fitchburg, a Madison suburb about five miles from the Monroe St. campus. The college paid $773,950 for the 40-acre parcel, according to records from the Fitchburg city assessor’s office. College officials say...
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1