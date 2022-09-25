Read full article on original website
Is off to its best start since 2016 and its recent 38-33 win over Florida has the Vols inside the top-10 for just the second time in 16 seasons. With one of the top offenses in college football being led by one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Hendon Hooker, it's a forgone conclusion that Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) is a legitimate contender in the SEC.
For the second-consecutive week, Alabama was ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Poll which were released on Sunday, after thumping Vanderbilt 55-3. Alabama earned 26 of the 65 first-place votes in the coaches poll while Georgia (34) and No. 3 Ohio State (4) also received top consideration. In the AP top 25, Georgia received 55 of the 63 first-place votes while Alabama (4) and Ohio State (4) received the others.
