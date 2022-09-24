Read full article on original website
Harrisburg Student Sends Threatening Social Media Message Sunday
Kids and Parents in Harrisburg, South Dakota received a scare on social media on Sunday night that is all too familiar and one that many in the community won't forget for some time. Dakota News Now is reporting that around 6:00 on Sunday night, (September 25) people started to receive...
gowatertown.net
Anthrax confirmed in South Dakota cattle herd
PIERRE, S.D. – Anthrax has been confirmed in South Dakota livestock for the first time this year. According to South Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, several cows died from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle in Meade County. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic. Laboratory at SDSU confirmed...
KELOLAND TV
Arson arrest; Lakeside Dairy fire in Grant County; KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 35-year-old man is behind bars facing two counts of arson. Crews from multiple departments were called to a Dairy near...
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
KELOLAND TV
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?
Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
KELOLAND TV
$1 million rodeo purse largest in South Dakota history
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than $1 million will be paid out at one of the biggest rodeos ever to come to South Dakota. Next year on the last day of the rodeo season, the best of the best from all across the country will be competing in Sioux Falls for a chance to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.
newscenter1.tv
Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle
Several unvaccinated cows in Meade County have died after being infected with anthrax, according to a Tuesday release from the South Dakota Animal Industry Board. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the weekend. This is the first...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s out-of-state trips shown in her FEC reports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made political-oriented trips valued at more than $98,000 to places outside South Dakota during 2021 and the first half of 2022. That’s according to campaign-finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission by the Noem Victory Fund and by the...
KELOLAND TV
When will KELOLAND receive rain next?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As hurricane activity becomes big news this week in Florida and parts of the southeastern U.S., we’ll be watching how the jet stream across the rest of the nation is impacted and how that could affect our weather here in the northern plains.
dakotanewsnow.com
Longtime South Dakota broadcaster puts out latest book
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike Henriksen’s latest book, First Person: Legendary South Dakota Sports Stories Volume 2, is now available. He joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about it.
KELOLAND TV
Electric vehicle event Thursday in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Electric vehicles will cruise into the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on Thursday. The second annual Sioux Falls Area Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive is sponsored by local utility providers and the city of Sioux Falls. “We get a lot of questions from our members about...
dakotanewsnow.com
No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
KELOLAND TV
SD regulators want public meeting on Xcel rate hike
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota customers of Xcel Energy will get to air their views at a public meeting regarding the company’s proposal to raise electricity rates. Some customers from Sioux Falls have already made their opposition to the $44.1 million request known through emails and phone calls to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 26
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 26 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (18) 5-0 90 1 O’Gorman 4-1 71 2 Harrisburg 4-1 55 […]
dakotafreepress.com
Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls
Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
Who Says Sioux Falls Bars Are Horrible? We Found The 10 Best
There has been a consistent trend occurring in Sioux Falls and throughout the Sioux Empire. New businesses are moving into town, specifically new bars. There is always something different to try when you visit a bar or a local brewery in town. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota field featured on CBS Sunday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota field was featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning show. KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the glowing field in central KELOLAND. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More...
newscenter1.tv
Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
