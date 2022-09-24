ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
gowatertown.net

Anthrax confirmed in South Dakota cattle herd

PIERRE, S.D. – Anthrax has been confirmed in South Dakota livestock for the first time this year. According to South Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, several cows died from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle in Meade County. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic. Laboratory at SDSU confirmed...
MEADE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
PIERRE, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Rapid City, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?

Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

$1 million rodeo purse largest in South Dakota history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than $1 million will be paid out at one of the biggest rodeos ever to come to South Dakota. Next year on the last day of the rodeo season, the best of the best from all across the country will be competing in Sioux Falls for a chance to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle

Several unvaccinated cows in Meade County have died after being infected with anthrax, according to a Tuesday release from the South Dakota Animal Industry Board. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the weekend. This is the first...
MEADE COUNTY, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Jackley
KELOLAND TV

When will KELOLAND receive rain next?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As hurricane activity becomes big news this week in Florida and parts of the southeastern U.S., we’ll be watching how the jet stream across the rest of the nation is impacted and how that could affect our weather here in the northern plains.
FLORIDA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Electric vehicle event Thursday in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Electric vehicles will cruise into the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on Thursday. The second annual Sioux Falls Area Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive is sponsored by local utility providers and the city of Sioux Falls. “We get a lot of questions from our members about...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelo
dakotanewsnow.com

No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD regulators want public meeting on Xcel rate hike

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota customers of Xcel Energy will get to air their views at a public meeting regarding the company’s proposal to raise electricity rates. Some customers from Sioux Falls have already made their opposition to the $44.1 million request known through emails and phone calls to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 26 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (18) 5-0 90 1 O’Gorman 4-1 71 2 Harrisburg 4-1 55 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
dakotafreepress.com

Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls

Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Who Says Sioux Falls Bars Are Horrible? We Found The 10 Best

There has been a consistent trend occurring in Sioux Falls and throughout the Sioux Empire. New businesses are moving into town, specifically new bars. There is always something different to try when you visit a bar or a local brewery in town. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota field featured on CBS Sunday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota field was featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning show. KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the glowing field in central KELOLAND. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More...
newscenter1.tv

Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy