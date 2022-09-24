Read full article on original website
NIH Director's Blog
Leisure activities may improve longevity for older adults
Physical activity is vital for your health. Exercise helps you maintain a healthy weight and prevent chronic diseases ranging from heart disease to diabetes. The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults get a minimum of 2.5 to 5 hours of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity each week, or at least half that amount of vigorous-intensity activity.
Can Centrum Silver Improve Memory in Older Adults? New Study Shows Promise
A recent study found that older adults who took the daily multivitamin supplement Centrum Silver had improved cognition and memory. The researchers estimated that taking the multivitamin daily slowed cognitive decline by 1.8 years. More research is needed before the widespread use of multivitamin supplements by older adults is recommended...
Medical News Today
Activities and ideas for caregivers of people with dementia
People with dementia may benefit from and enjoy engaging in meaningful activities. Activities such as going outdoors and performing household tasks can help them live well with their condition, reduce their symptoms, and even slow the progression of dementia. There is no cure for dementia. Most often, treatment focuses on...
New research suggests daily multivitamin supplement may possibly improve cognition in older adults
MIAMI - New research suggests a daily multivitamin supplement could possibly improve cognition in older adults.Diane Lowe is healthy and active. At age 79, she's an avid skier and walks five miles a day. When she heard about a study testing whether a multivitamin could improve her brain health, she wanted to take part. "With lots of friends dealing with either dementia or Alzheimer's, it was certainly a motivator. Because the more we learn about the health issues and how we can better take care of ourselves, the better we all are," she said. Laura Baker, Ph.D. at Wake Forest University School of Medicine...
verywellhealth.com
Sleep and Diabetes
A good night's sleep is important for diabetes and overall health. Adequate sleep can help regulate appetite, mood, hormones, energy, and blood sugars. People with diabetes are also more likely to have conditions that impact sleep, such as sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and peripheral neuropathy. A study found that...
MedicalXpress
Foot massage effective in improving sleep quality and anxiety in postmenopausal women
The therapeutic benefits of massage have long been recognized. A new study suggests that foot massage, in particular, can help minimize a number of common menopause symptoms, including sleep disruption, effectively extending sleep duration by an average of an hour per day. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
aarp.org
3 Stretches to Relieve Hip Pain - AARP
Three simple stretches with Denise Austin to increase hip flexibility, circulation and mobility.
MedicalXpress
A healthy lifestyle almost halves the risk of dementia in people with type 2 diabetes
A healthy lifestyle reduces the risk of dementia in those with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of hundreds of thousands of people in the U.K. being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept).
docwirenews.com
A Novel Model Can Predict Death in Older Adults with Dementia
A new study sought to assess the accuracy of a novel model to predict death in community-dwelling older adults suffering from dementia. The findings were reported in JAMA Internal Medicine. To conduct this study, researchers used two national cohorts comprised of a total of 6,671 community-dwelling older adults with dementia;...
Medical News Today
Balanced meal timing may benefit cognitive health, study shows
A new study finds that meeting our daily energy needs through three relatively similar meals may be the best way to avoid cognitive decline. Skipping breakfast, according to the study, is associated with a decline in cognitive health. The study also finds that tilting your energy intake toward one meal...
ScienceBlog.com
Life expectancy tool may improve quality of life for patients with dementia
A mortality prediction model for older adults with dementia may help clinicians frame discussions with patients and their families relating to end-of-life care, such as at-home support and nursing homes. Additionally, the model may help physicians determine if the patients should continue with routine cancer screening or discontinue medications, like insulin for those with Type 2 diabetes — interventions that may harm more than help.
