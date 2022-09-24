MIAMI - New research suggests a daily multivitamin supplement could possibly improve cognition in older adults.Diane Lowe is healthy and active. At age 79, she's an avid skier and walks five miles a day. When she heard about a study testing whether a multivitamin could improve her brain health, she wanted to take part. "With lots of friends dealing with either dementia or Alzheimer's, it was certainly a motivator. Because the more we learn about the health issues and how we can better take care of ourselves, the better we all are," she said. Laura Baker, Ph.D. at Wake Forest University School of Medicine...

