Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

Three Amtrak train cars derailed at Union Station

WASHINGTON - Three train cars lost contact with the track during a slow-speed equipment movement Monday morning at Union Station in Washington, D.C., according to Amtrak. "The train was not in service and did not have passengers onboard. There was no impact to Amtrak service or any crew injuries," said Amtrak representative Kimberly Woods. "The cars remained upright."
WASHINGTON, DC
restonnow.com

Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension

Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
HERNDON, VA
DC News Now

Maryland city considers way to reduce amount of rent hikes

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Laurel City Council members were considering ways to limit how much landlords can increase rents. Four people told their stories of rent hikes that were anywhere from 50% to 100% during Monday’s council meeting. “I received a letter from our new landlord who told me I had to move […]
LAUREL, MD
Washington, DC
Traffic
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen because I’m curious if there really is an in unit washer/dryer and the balcony, obviously

This rental is located at 1401 N St. NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,250 / 494ft2 – Studio with in Unit Washer and Dryer. Here at The Seville we have some of the largest floor plans and most unique apartments in the neighborhood! We’re conveniently located in the heart of Logan Circle in walking distance to local bars, restaurants, shops, grocery stores, and public transportation. Not only will enjoy the best of what Logan Circle has to offer, you’ll also love where you live!
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

LIDL posts liquor license placard at coming Columbia Heights location

Ed. Note: Lidl is opening their first DC store in Skyland Town Center tomorrow (Wed.) This LIDL in Columbia Heights will be approximately 27,000 square feet. Part of this space was previously home to a Modell’s Sporting Goods. The placard now posted says:. “A new Retailer’s Class “B” Full-Service...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Amtrak train hits man in Lanham

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - An Amtrak Acela train that hit a man near the North Carrollton station Tuesday evening has resumed service nearly three and a half hours behind schedule. According to the national railroad passenger company, residual delays are still expected. Amtrak officials said its Acela Train 2122...
LANHAM, MD
WTOP

Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Eater

LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings

Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man found shot inside car in SW DC, taken to hospital: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police responded to another shooting Monday morning. At 8:37 a.m., officers were called to 925 Frontage Street SW, where they found a man unconscious but breathing. When 7News crews arrived on the scene, our photographer saw a man being taken out of the driver's side...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reason.com

D.C.'s Preschool Teacher Education Requirement Won't Help Working Families

After a nearly six-year legal battle, the deadlines for compliance with Washington, D.C.'s controversial licensing regulations for preschool teachers are nearing. By this December, all early childhood education center directors must have a bachelor's degree with at least 15 credits of early childhood education classes. By December 2023, all preschool teachers and many at-home day care providers must have obtained at least an associate degree with a minimum of 24 credits of early childhood education classes. Even assistant teachers must obtain a Child Development Associate credential or an associate degree (in any field) by December 2023.
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

Washington Latin School Acquires Historic Kirov Academy Building for $23M

The Universal Ballet Foundation, which shut down its Washington, D.C., nonprofit academy earlier this year due to financial hardship, has sold its longtime home, the Kirov Academy, for $22.5 million. The Washington Latin School was the buyer and will use the 49,952-square-foot facility and site as its new campus, according...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Silver Diner opening first Diner in DC in Navy Yard on Wednesday, Oct. 5

Note: “While the company operates a restaurant in Northwest, Washington-Silver, American Brasserie, it has never had a Silver Diner in D.C. The 8,000 square foot, two-story space is located at Half and N streets, Southeast. It is located next to Nationals Park.”. The official word from Silver Diner:. “Silver...
WASHINGTON, DC

