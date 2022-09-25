Well, well, well Tigers fans... just when you thought Detroit was going to circle the toilet bowl as the regular season's schedule empties out, AJ Hinch’s boys have got it goin’ these past couple of series against American League Wildcard hopefuls. First, the Motor City Kitties traveled to Baltimore to take two of three from the upstart Orioles before sweeping the Chicago White Sox out of their playoff hopes in the Windy City last weekend.

