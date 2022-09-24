Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Birney Imes Jr. named to MAB Hall of Fame
Columbus native Birney Imes Jr. was part of the five-person class inducted into the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame earlier this month. Imes began his broadcasting career with WCBI Radio in Columbus. He went on to open a network of radio stations between 1940 and 1950, known as...
Commercial Dispatch
JA gives Lowndes students dose of ‘reality’
Students at the Lowndes County School District Career and Technology Center got a reality check Tuesday with the annual Reality Fair. Each year Junior Auxiliary of Columbus visits the various LCSD schools to put on the reality fair that turns the game of Life into real life. Students are given...
Commercial Dispatch
70 apply for Columbus police chief
Nearly 70 people applied for Columbus police chief vacancy, city officials reported Tuesday, but only about half of them meet the minimum requirements. Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell said 67 applications were received by the Sept. 19 deadline, and three came in after the deadline. Mitchell said 35 applicants meet...
Commercial Dispatch
Julie Darty Dennis wants to keep making Mississippi State ‘a volleyball school’
STARKVILLE — When Mississippi State volleyball coach Julie Darty Dennis interviewed for her job with the Bulldogs in 2017, she walked around the Newell-Grissom Building and pointed out the things she wanted to improve. Over the past five years, MSU administration has granted all her requests. Items already checked...
Commercial Dispatch
Education: 14 Lowndes students graduate from MSU during summer term
Mississippi State University had 14 summer graduates from Lowndes County. Of the 14 graduates, one graduated with honors. Aleisha Reynolds, of Columbus, graduated from the College of Arts & Sciences with a bachelor of arts degree. She graduated summa cum laude which indicates a final grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.
wtva.com
Edam cheese is an iconic symbol of Mississippi State University
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Edam cheese is a big deal at Mississippi State University. Production of Edam cheese cannonballs is a tradition that’s now 84 years strong. It started in 1938 in the mind of Mississippi State professor Dr. F. H. Herzer. “He wanted to invent a cheese that...
Commercial Dispatch
Genia Roberts
MATHISTON — Genia Roberts, 89, died Sept. 18, 2022, in Starkville. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Travelers Rest M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Candidates tout experience, importance of rehabilitation
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — In 20 years on the bench, Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens has presided over more than 300 jury trials ranging from bad checks to capital murder cases where the death penalty is in play. When Oktibbeha County gets a county court next year, he’ll be especially happy...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years in Alabama for shooting
A Columbus man has been sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for shooting an Ethelsville man in August 2020, according to a press release from Alabama 24th Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin. Eric Daniel Jennings, 38, pleaded guilty to assaulting a 38-year-old man in what Hamlin called “a premeditated...
wcbi.com
Local committee begins search for new Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The committee charged with finding the next Columbus police chief met for the first time this morning. This meeting was designed to start the search process and look at the qualifications of the applicants. Ten people make up the group. City leaders, administrators, and four...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus, Starkville show sales tax revenue growth
Columbus and Starkvilles’ yearly sales tax collections are up 3 and 7 percent, respectively, from the 2021 fiscal year, while West Point lags behind both year to year and its current fiscal year-to-date, according to a report by the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Columbus received $898,820 in September sales...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State hopes to see College Station version of Will Rogers in Texas A&M rematch
STARKVILLE — If a single game was a launching point for Mississippi State football expectations in 2022, it was the Texas A&M game a year ago. Quarterback Will Rogers was calm within the Kyle Field storm. He completed 46 of 59 passes (77.9 percent) for 408 yards and three...
Commercial Dispatch
Maintenance woes, ownership questions plague part of Sandfield cemetery
Death is supposed to be the great equalizer, at least according to the marketing materials. The reality, though, is that disparities don’t stop with someone’s pulse. Columbus attorney Nicole Clinkscales hit that point hard at Tuesday’s Columbus City Council meeting, with a comparison ripped from the headlines.
Commercial Dispatch
Edward McDowell Jr.
COLUMBUS — Edward Franklin “Eddie Mac” McDowell Jr., 71, died Sept. 26, 2022, at Dugan Nursing Home in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory.
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: Reality Fair illustrates budgetary challenges to students
If you asked the average teen how much her parents spend for housing, you’re likely to get a blank stare. That’s probably true for most of the household expenses families regularly incur each month. If you ask the typical teen how much income his family earns, he probably gives you that same blank stare.
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Profile: Selina Tabet sewing a business together one thread at a time
Selina Tabet held her grand opening of Sew Sister Sew, a fabric store at 620 Commerce St. in West Point, on September 10. Her goal? To bring the love of sewing she cultivated ever since she was a little girl to as many people as possible. Tabet said her goal...
Commercial Dispatch
Gayle Glenn
Gayle Pigue Glenn, 79, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home in Columbus, MS. Gayle grew up in the Mississippi Gulf Coast city of Biloxi and graduated from Biloxi High School before attending college at the Mississippi University for Women. She considered Columbus her home and was a proud member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbus. Gayle loved to travel the world, be outside in her garden, and play bridge with her friends. Some may remember her dress shop Friends Two. She adored painting and was an avid tennis player and longtime member of the Magnolia Tennis Club. Gayle embraced all of her endeavors with energy, love, and grace, and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
wcbi.com
Community members need to be cautious when helping people in the area
WEST POINT, MISS. (WCBI) – Last week a woman was stabbed after trying to help a teen she thought was in trouble. Southern Hospitality is ingrained in many of us, and when you see a person that is asking for assistance sometimes it is hard to say no. Before...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW golf tunes up at Freed-Hardeman Invitational
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Mississippi University for Women golf teams had their final prep before the United States Collegiate Athletic Association championships (Oct. 10-11), playing in the Freed-Hardeman Invitational at the Chickasaw Golf Club. The Owls women’s team placed sixth and the men eighth for the 36-hole event.
wcbi.com
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
