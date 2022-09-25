Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
montanasports.com
Griz slot in at No. 3, Bobcats at No. 4 in new Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll
In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was little to no movement for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats. After being tied with South Dakota State at No. 2 last week, the Grizzlies (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) are now solo at No. 3 in the new poll which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies topped Portland State 53-16 on Saturday to open league play. The Grizzlies next take on Idaho State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pocatello.
montanasports.com
Robby Hauck's career day highlights latest Griz blowout victory
MISSOULA — It was assumed that at some point in Saturday's game against Portland State that Robby Hauck would become Montana's all-time tackles leader. But after he broke that record, Hauck had an encore performance just before halftime, as he took a missed field goal all the way down the east sideline at Washington-Grizzly Stadium for a touchdown, as the Montana Grizzlies improved to 4-0 and rolled to a big win, 53-16.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
KTVL
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
Once again the windows of several downtown Portland businesses were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday, but this time a man was arrested and will face a felony charge.
Channel 6000
Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
WWEEK
Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.
What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
NBCMontana
Reserve St. traffic flowing again after crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says northbound traffic is flowing normally again on North Reserve Street after an accident. It happened at the 2500 block of North Reserve near the intersection of Union Pacific Street. No additional information was immediately available.
RELATED PEOPLE
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
11 Area Post Offices to Host Hiring Events
The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented three-day hiring “Mega Blitz” for 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks at 111 postal facilities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Among the postal facilities that will host job fairs are 11 in Portland...
mojotraveler.com
Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon
Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
Oregon gas prices jump nearly 40 cents in a week
The average price of gas in Oregon is up to $5 per gallon again after prices spiked by nearly 40 cents in the last week.
Salt & Straw to release new Halloween ‘ice scream’ flavors
Portland-based ice cream chain Salt & Straw is releasing a new line of Halloween “ice scream” flavors this week.
oregontoday.net
Rare Quake, Sept. 26
A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msuexponent.com
Missoula Midtown Association shares first draft of master plan
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Midtown is a non profit organization that focuses on the development of the midtown sector of Missoula, stretching from Southgate Mall, all the way to Fort Missoula. Midtown started their masterplan in 2019, and have been developing it since, focusing on sustaining recreation areas and businesses...
newstalkkgvo.com
Missoula Man Provides a BAC of .296 During DUI Arrest
On September 23, 2022, at approximately 10:52 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling the area of Broadway and Toole Avenue when she observed a brown Toyota Tundra driving westbound on Broadway without its headlights or taillights illuminated. The officer turned her vehicle around and the Tundra quickly turned...
Dave's Killer Bread co-founder invests in new Portland makerspace for ex-cons
PORTLAND, Ore. — During his five years behind bars, Brandon Morlock found ways to stay busy and keep hope alive. He worked in factories and woodworking shops, learning skills that would stay with him. And he had a dream: to create a space once he got out of prison, one where he and others could learn and practice their arts and trades.
Roadwork to partially close busy Missoula intersection
Crews will be working to replace damaged asphalt at the intersection of Russell and Third streets in Missoula this week.
Comments / 0