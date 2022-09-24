Read full article on original website
Related
'I was pretty pissed off': Justin Thomas responds to Si Woo Kim shushing the crowd at the 2022 Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Justin Thomas and Si Woo Kim went out first in the Sunday singles matches at the 2022 Presidents Cup, and the pair of The Players champions didn’t disappoint. Thomas held a 2-up lead at the turn but started to leak a little oil on the...
theScore
U.S. wins Presidents Cup for 12th time
The United States sailed to a 12th Presidents Cup victory Sunday by a score of 17.5-12.5 with Xander Schauffele clinching the winning point. It's the ninth straight victory for the U.S. in the biennial event. Jordan Spieth was the first American to score a point for his team Sunday with...
GolfWRX
Five Things We Learned: Day Three of the 2022 Presidents Cup
A funny thing happened on the way to the rout: orange pylons went up and the route to the rout was closed for repairs. Team World said, in its collective language, NOT TODAY. With eight points up for grabs, and the potential for Team USA to win the match with one day left, Team World won six of eight matches and closed the gap to four points. Can I get an Amen, or a holla, or at least a dab? In Friday’s installment of #FiveThingsWeLearned, it was suggested by an astute and prescient writer that this may not be a done deal. Well, heading into Sunday, it ain’t. Let’s get to the five things we learned on Saturday, in Charlotte, at Quail Hollow, of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup recaps: Led by Tom Kim, Internationals pull within four points
This thing ain't over yet. While the Americans still lead this 14th Presidents Cup by a comfortable margin, the Internationals are still alive after taking Saturday afternoon's fourballs session, 3-1, and closing the gap to 11-7 entering Sunday singles. Tom Kim, the 20-year-old rookie from South Korea, and another rookie,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Presidents Cup: Can the International team pull off a Quail Mary and upset the Americans?
CHARLOTTE – The fat lady was warming up and it was only Friday evening of the 2022 Presidents Cup. That is until 20-year-old Tom Kim, doing his best Ian Poulter imitation, led a spirited charge as the International team outscored the Americans in a two-session day for the first time since 1998.
Golf-U.S. win Presidents Cup as Internationals go down fighting
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 25 (Reuters) - The United States clinched their ninth consecutive Presidents Cup on Sunday when Olympic champion Xander Schauffele beat Canada's Corey Conners 1-up in the singles to register the winning point against the Internationals.
International team cuts into U.S. lead at Presidents Cup
The International team won five of eight matches Saturday to cut into the U.S. team’s lead after three days of
Golf-Scrappy Internationals stun U.S. to leave Presidents Cup up for grabs
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 24 (Reuters) - The underdog Internationals bared their teeth on Saturday, outplaying the United States in a marathon day of golf to leave American fans stunned and the Presidents Cup suddenly up for grabs.
RELATED PEOPLE
Presidents Cup 2022 Sunday singles matches, tee times as U.S. leads Internationals, 11-7
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s advantage Americans in the race to 15½ points on Sunday at the 2022 Presidents Cup, but the Internationals gained some ground on Saturday. Trevor Immelman’s squad dug themselves into a hole with a pair of 4-1 losses on Thursday and Friday but put the shovel down on Saturday. The Internationals split the morning foursomes at Quail Hollow Club then proceeded to win their first session of the week in afternoon four-ball after flipping a pair of matches over the final three holes to bring the overall score to 11-7.
Presidents Cup: Q&A with Quail Hollow Club's Johnny Harris
Adam Sperling, executive director for the Presidents Cup, moved his family to Charlotte and spent more than three years promoting and selling the biennial competition being played in the Queen City. He got to know as well as anyone just how important hosting a world-class event that would be shown around the world meant to the good people at Quail Hollow Golf Club. That starts with Johnny Harris, the club’s president, who sets the tone with his big personality. “There is a quote,” Sperling says, “Everything’s impossible until it’s done, and there is nothing that these two men (Johnny and son Johno Harris) and the members of Quail Hollow and this community sees as impossible.”
