Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
myklgr.com
Montevideo man injured in Chippewa County crash Sunday
A Montevideo man was injured in a head-on crash in Chippewa County Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 25, David James Kirking, age 43, of Montevideo was eastbound Chevy Silverado was eastbound on Highway 7. Near the intersection with Chippewa County Road 4, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tami Lee Feldhake, age 34, of Minneapolis crossed the center line and struck Kirking’s vehicle head-on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Killed, One Seriously Injured in Western Minnesota Wreck
Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed and another person suffered serious injuries after a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Edge was traveling west on Highway 7 and a GMC Yukon was traveling south on 195th Street southeast when the two vehicles collided at the intersection around 4:30 p.m.
willmarradio.com
More information released on death of Granite Falls man
(Granite Falls MN-) The Granite Falls Police Department has released more details on the death of 26-year-old Jonathen Knutson of Granite Falls. In a news release, they say at approximately 7:16 am Saturday, family members of Knutson contacted them to report Jonathen was missing. He had left his residence on foot around 2:30 am after indicating threats of wanting to harm himself. Immediately officers, family members, first responders and volunteers began searching the city limits. Searches were conducted by air, with drones, by ground, with tracking K-9’s, and even by boat on the Minnesota river, but efforts to locate Jonathen were unsuccessful.
trfradio.com
Alcohol Reported in Fiery Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident
A Montevideo area woman was injured and may face charges following a fiery single vehicle accident last night in Murray County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Katelyn Mae Hillerud, (24) was injured when the westbound 2017 Jeep Cherokee she was driving left Highway 30 near Highway 59 in Mason Township, rolled and started on fire.
Crash leaves 2 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Kandiyohi County
Two people were killed and third crash victim suffered life-threatening injuries when vehicles collided in Kandiyohi County on Saturday evening. According the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:30 p,m. and involved a collision between a Ford Edge and a GMC Yukon at the intersection of Hwy. 7 at 195th St. SE in East Lake Lillian Township.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myklgr.com
Two arrested Friday in Kandiyohi County with 1.2 lbs of meth, other drugs
Two people were arrested Friday after a task force found over a pound of meth and other drugs at a Kandiyohi County residence. On Sept. 23, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 63000 Block of 173rd St in Litchfield. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain Fentanyl, Psilocybin Mushrooms, THC, a firearm, ammunition and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.
Comments / 0