(Granite Falls MN-) The Granite Falls Police Department has released more details on the death of 26-year-old Jonathen Knutson of Granite Falls. In a news release, they say at approximately 7:16 am Saturday, family members of Knutson contacted them to report Jonathen was missing. He had left his residence on foot around 2:30 am after indicating threats of wanting to harm himself. Immediately officers, family members, first responders and volunteers began searching the city limits. Searches were conducted by air, with drones, by ground, with tracking K-9’s, and even by boat on the Minnesota river, but efforts to locate Jonathen were unsuccessful.

GRANITE FALLS, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO