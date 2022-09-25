ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

Related
numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez starting for White Sox Sunday

The Chicago White Sox will start Romy Gonzalez at second base for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez will bat eighth and start at second base for Sunday's game against the Tigers while Josh Harrison takes a seat. Gonzalez has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy