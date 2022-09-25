Read full article on original website
In the past when I’ve written these note posts, I’ve started them out with a look at the standings and playoff odds. While the Twins are not yet officially eliminated, that’s merely a formality at this point. So I won’t go through all that to start off, today.
Luis Arraez trails Aaron Judge in the AL batting title race by 0.0016 heading into this game.
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are playing in London this weekend, but according to one report, U.S. Bank Stadium may still host a football game on Sunday.ESPN's Jeff Darlington said the Vikings' home stadium is a possible site for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game may need to be moved due to Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a Category 3 storm and is on a path toward Florida's western coast.The Buccaneers traveled to Miami on Tuesday and will practice at the Dolphins' facility, the team said. Darlington reported the NFL would seek...
Last season, the Detroit Lions were fortunate to score two touchdowns per game. Through three games this year, however, Detroit’s offense has been producing at a record-setting pace. As running back Jamaal Williams broke off a 13-yard rushing touchdown with 2:08 to go in the third quarter of Sunday’s...
It seemed like everyone and their mother jumped off of the Minnesota Vikings bandwagon after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in week two. There were plenty of reasons for that to happen, Minnesota looked terrible on Monday night, but the Vikings are still going to be good. This is the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Indianapolis Colts. The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins. The Cincinnati Bengals who made the Super Bowl are 1-2. There is so much parity in the NFL. The saying “any given Sunday” rings true every single fall Sunday.
