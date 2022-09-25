Read full article on original website
Single Goal Nets Second Straight OVC Win for Little Rock
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Little Rock took advantage of a goal in the final minutes for the second straight match as the Trojans claimed a 1-0 at Southern Indiana Sunday afternoon in Evansville. This time the late-game heroics came from the head of freshman Amaya Arias, who scored the second...
Trojans Return To Action at GolfWeek Red Sky Classic in Colorado
Course Red Sky Ranch Golf Club (Fazio Course) Teams (20) Little Rock, Central Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, East Tennessee State, Eastern Michigan, Evansville, Fresno State, Idaho, Incarnate Word, Kennesaw State, Mercer, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pepperdine, Rutgers, Southern Illinois, Washington State, Xavier. Scoring GolfStat.com. 2022-23 Little Rock Women's...
Little Rock Heads to Chicagoland For Windon Memorial Classic
Teams (14) Little Rock, Augusta, Cal Poly, Indiana, Kent State, Loyola (Md.), Marquette, Memphis, North Florida, Northwestern (host), Oral Roberts, South Florida, UC Davis, Wisconsin. Scoring GolfStat.com. 2022-23 Little Rock Men's Golf Statistics (PDF) Opening Tee. Little Rock heads north to the Chicago suburbs for the second tournament of the...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
KHBS
This Day in History: Little Rock Nine enroll at Central High School in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On this day in 1957, nine black students entered Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, an all-white school. The students, known as the Little Rock Nine, were escorted into the school by the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division. The nine that were chosen...
John Waters Coming to Arkansas
John Waters seemingly never rests. The filmmaker, actor, writer and artist will bring his show, "False Negative: An Evening with John Waters" to the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. The show is part of the Six Bridges Book Festival from the Central Arkansas Library System.
BREAKING NEWS: Caruthersville adds safety measures ahead of Friday’s football tilt
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – After last Friday’s murder of a 19-year-old male near campus, Caruthersville High School has ratcheted up its security measures ahead of this week’s homecoming game. The Dexter Bearcats will be making the trek on Friday, Sept. 30, and per Brad Gerling, Caruthersville...
Evangelical pastor group backing Democrat Jones in Arkansas governor race
As the race to be the next governor of Arkansas continues, a group of evangelical pastors said they are hoping to push voters past party lines.
Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
New Little Rock Federal Reserve leader looks to convene, connect
Matuschka Lindo Briggs, who was named in June as vice president and regional executive for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’ Little Rock branch, is down with Arkansas hospitality. “The hospitality is overwhelming. I will say the big surprise is the food. I’m a foodie and the food...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
Hayti, Mo. teen dead after Friday shooting; police combing leads
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – One man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Caruthersville, Mo. On Friday, at approximately 9:31 p.m., Caruthersville police officers and Pemiscot County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Shultz Ave. Officers responded to a 19-year-old “bleeding...
Little Rock Police Department searching for runaway juvenile girl
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Chare Wright was last seen in Little Rock. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.
Families frustrated over North Little Rock cemetery ‘unkempt’ conditions
Frustration grows for family members whose loved ones are buried at a north little rock cemetery, for months they say the grounds have been unkempt.
Hot Springs Silver Alert for 83-year-old man inactivated
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department (HSPD) issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Families of murder victims come together on the steps of Arkansas State Capitol
Family members who lost a loved one to violence gathered at the State Capitol Sunday afternoon for the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.
Little Rock police investigating early Tuesday homicide after man found shot in street
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:43 p.m.:. The victim was identified as 53-year-old Deldrick Thomas of Little Rock, reports said. Police said officers found Thomas at the location along with shell casings near him. Thomas was taken to a local hospital where police said he was pronounced dead. Original...
1 person dead after shooting near high school
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, a shots fired call came in on Friday, September 23 around 9:31 pm. Caruthersville Police and Pemiscot County Deputies were handling security at the Caruthersville High...
Man named Trouble charged with attempted murder in Dyersburg
A man was charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting that left two teens injured Friday night.
BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash in Paducah
An early morning crash, seemingly involving a car, pickup truck, and semi-truck, has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center. Injuries are unknown at this time.
