Little Rock, AR

lrtrojans.com

Single Goal Nets Second Straight OVC Win for Little Rock

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Little Rock took advantage of a goal in the final minutes for the second straight match as the Trojans claimed a 1-0 at Southern Indiana Sunday afternoon in Evansville. This time the late-game heroics came from the head of freshman Amaya Arias, who scored the second...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lrtrojans.com

Trojans Return To Action at GolfWeek Red Sky Classic in Colorado

Course Red Sky Ranch Golf Club (Fazio Course) Teams (20) Little Rock, Central Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, East Tennessee State, Eastern Michigan, Evansville, Fresno State, Idaho, Incarnate Word, Kennesaw State, Mercer, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pepperdine, Rutgers, Southern Illinois, Washington State, Xavier. Scoring GolfStat.com. 2022-23 Little Rock Women's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lrtrojans.com

Little Rock Heads to Chicagoland For Windon Memorial Classic

Teams (14) Little Rock, Augusta, Cal Poly, Indiana, Kent State, Loyola (Md.), Marquette, Memphis, North Florida, Northwestern (host), Oral Roberts, South Florida, UC Davis, Wisconsin. Scoring GolfStat.com. 2022-23 Little Rock Men's Golf Statistics (PDF) Opening Tee. Little Rock heads north to the Chicago suburbs for the second tournament of the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTBS

Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
SHREVEPORT, LA
talkbusiness.net

New Little Rock Federal Reserve leader looks to convene, connect

Matuschka Lindo Briggs, who was named in June as vice president and regional executive for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’ Little Rock branch, is down with Arkansas hospitality. “The hospitality is overwhelming. I will say the big surprise is the food. I’m a foodie and the food...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
kbsi23.com

Hayti, Mo. teen dead after Friday shooting; police combing leads

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – One man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Caruthersville, Mo. On Friday, at approximately 9:31 p.m., Caruthersville police officers and Pemiscot County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Shultz Ave. Officers responded to a 19-year-old “bleeding...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
THV11

Little Rock Police Department searching for runaway juvenile girl

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Chare Wright was last seen in Little Rock. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

1 person dead after shooting near high school

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, a shots fired call came in on Friday, September 23 around 9:31 pm. Caruthersville Police and Pemiscot County Deputies were handling security at the Caruthersville High...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash in Paducah

An early morning crash, seemingly involving a car, pickup truck, and semi-truck, has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center. Injuries are unknown at this time.
PADUCAH, KY

