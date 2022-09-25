Read full article on original website
Related
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Opponents plan lake removal rally
LEABURG: People who don't think removing Leaburg Dam and the lake it created are planning to make a public showing. Organizers of a "Save the Lake" petition say they've gathered around 800 signatures and are inviting the public to show up on Sunday, October 16th. Those that do are being asked to launch boats, kayaks, and paddleboards for a float on the lake at 3 p.m. People who don't take to the water can join a march across the dam.
hh-today.com
Fitness court: Installation is taking place
You’ve read here, most recently on Sept. 21, about the new fitness court at Burkhart Park in Albany. The city council authorized the parks department to buy the court in June, and now the equipment is being installed. I met the installers today when I went past the park...
hh-today.com
As expected, a new subdivision off Ellingson
This July the Albany City Council annexed 20 acres of farmland and a mobile home at Lochner and Ellingson Roads. Now, as expected, a nationwide homebuilding company has filed a tentative subdivision plat for 101 houses on the land. The filing calls for felling 36 trees. The Albany planning division...
kezi.com
Eugene City Council bids farewell to Claire Syrett after recall vote
EUGENE, Ore. -- After an election to recall Eugene city councilor Claire Syrett was successful, the City Council devoted some time in their most recent meeting to bid a fond farewell to the Ward Seven councilor. The recall election was held September 6, 2022. Over 2,300 votes were received to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Eugene fireworks ban decided
EUGENE, Ore. -- City councilors voted 6-2 to ban all fireworks within city limits. At 7:30 p.m. on September 26, Council members met and after a long meeting the majority ruled. You won't be able to sell, use, light, detonate or display any sort of firework anywhere in the city. This includes the Fourth of July and New Year's.
Police: Driver blinded by sun strikes 2 kids outside Salem school
Authorities say a driver impaired by sunlight struck two young children outside Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School in Salem on Tuesday morning.
tualatinlife.com
County Commissioners urge community to weigh in on I-205 tolling
The cascade of negatives that could flow from tolling parts of Interstate 205 should be high on the community’s radar, said two area county commissioners who questioned the Oregon Department of Transportation’s proposal at a breakfast earlier this month. “People will be cutting through our neighborhoods all the...
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
Lebanon-Express
Linn County sheriff election 2022: Michelle Duncan looks to keep her job
Editor's note: This is the first of two Linn County sheriff candidate profiles. The profile of challenger Jon Raymond will run tomorrow. Michelle Duncan wants to continue what she’s started as Linn County sheriff. She assumed the position by appointment in January, and she’s hoping voters will officially elect her in November.
Body found in Willamette River believed to be missing Salem teen
A body found in the Willamette River in Polk County on Sept. 24 is believed to be that of missing West Salem teenager Zackary Christopher Brenneman, authorities say.
kpic
Drive-by shooting in Cottage Grove under investigation
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Cottage Grove police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning. The shooting happened at 1:00 a.m. in the area of Anthony Avenue and Anthony Court. The City of Cottage Grove says multiple resources were directed to the investigation and police immediately began working the identify those involved.
Lincoln City Homepage
Lincoln City Homepage
National Weather Service Portland issued a dense fog advisory at 11:51 p.m. Monday night, lasting until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. Fatal, Sept. 27
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 1:27pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Camp Creek Rd. near milepost 2. Milepost 2 is in the general area of the Easy Ln. intersection. Deputies responded and learned that a black Toyota Tacoma driven by 26 year old Austin McKee of Springfield had been driving westbound on Camp Creek Rd. when it crossed over into the eastbound lane for an unknown reason and struck an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup head-on. McKee was transported by paramedics to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Silverado, 70 year old Larry Sidwell of Springfield, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The reason that McKee crossed in the oncoming lane remains under investigation. Evidence of drug use was located at the scene. McKee died at the hospital over the weekend as a result of his injuries.
KXL
Missing Salem Teenager Found Dead
SALEM, Ore. – Sad news out of Salem Tuesday, where police say a missing teenager has been found dead. 16-year-old Zackary Brenneman was reported missing September 16th. His body was found in the Willamette River Saturday afternoon. The State Medical Examiner confirms he drowned. There’s no evidence of foul...
16-year-old boy accused of starting Salem house fire
Salem police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly starting a fire at a residence on Friday.
kezi.com
Eugene parents weigh in on school safety as disturbing 'swatting' trend goes around
EUGENE, Ore.—As a disturbing trend, making fake calls about active shooters is happening in schools all across America; parents in Eugene share a few thoughts on school safety. Richard Campbell is a father of four; his youngest daughter is eight and goes to a 4J school. He told KEZI...
Firefighter injured in 2-alarm blaze at Salem home
One firefighter has been hospitalized as crews battle down a blaze in Salem, officials say.
beckersspine.com
8 things to know about Hope Orthopedics
Salem, Ore.-based Hope Orthopedics has been treating patients at its three locations since the mid-1990s. 1. Hope Orthopedics is the result of a four-group merger in the mid-2000s. 2. In 2009, Hope Orthopedics changed its name from Willamette Orthopedic Group. 3. Hope Orthopedics has practice locations in Salem, Keizer and...
Eater
An Insider’s Guide to Dining at Oregon State University
In a loose sense, Oregon State University — the centerpiece of Corvallis, Oregon — is known for its food. The university boasts one of the top agricultural programs in the world, enriched by the state’s diverse environmental landscape. The farmland surrounding the campus has enabled a farm-to-student dining hall model, with the majority of OSU’s dining hall food grown within 100 miles and many ingredients — cheeses, fruits, and vegetables — coming directly from its campus.
beachconnection.net
That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Comments / 2