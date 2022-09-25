ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima Herald Republic

Washington signs softball coach Heather Tarr to contract extension

Washington and softball coach Heather Tarr agreed to a four-year contract extension, the school announced Tuesday. The new deal means Tarr, who is entering her 19th season, will be at the helm of the Huskies through the 2029 season. “The University of Washington has been my home for a long...
SEATTLE, WA
Where national media rank Seahawks after Week 3

Sometimes things appear so bad you just have to laugh. And if you're into that kind of comedy, this Seahawks season could be the one for you. If you're not, there's still plenty of football to be played and plenty of time to turn things around. After falling to the...
SEATTLE, WA

