Yakima Herald Republic
Washington State center Dishon Jackson to miss 'indefinite stretch of time' due to unspecified medical issue
PULLMAN — Washington State center Dishon Jackson, a strong defender and capable scorer in the Cougars’ frontcourt over the past two seasons, announced Monday through WSU’s social media channel that he will be “sidelined for an indefinite stretch of time” due to an unspecified medical issue.
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington signs softball coach Heather Tarr to contract extension
Washington and softball coach Heather Tarr agreed to a four-year contract extension, the school announced Tuesday. The new deal means Tarr, who is entering her 19th season, will be at the helm of the Huskies through the 2029 season. “The University of Washington has been my home for a long...
Huggins: 'We've Got a Chance to be Really Good'
The Hall of Famer believes this year's team will rebound in a big way.
Yakima Herald Republic
Where national media rank Seahawks after Week 3
Sometimes things appear so bad you just have to laugh. And if you're into that kind of comedy, this Seahawks season could be the one for you. If you're not, there's still plenty of football to be played and plenty of time to turn things around. After falling to the...
