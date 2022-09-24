One of the area’s newer businesses is “all about her,” but don’t let that mislead you. In fact, All Things Elle Event Coordination — voted Best Wedding Coordinator and Best New Business in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards — is really all about service to others. Twins Dawnielle Asbury and Gabrielle Bryant started the business in 2021 because they wanted to help a friend.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO