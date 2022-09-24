Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
We tagged along with a Central Washington State Fair expert; here's his advice
Anticipation adds to cherished traditions: Christmas. Birthdays. The first day of school. The first Tilt-A-Whirl ride at the fair. As locals and visitors descended on the Central Washington State Fair this week, my brother Kyle Shields was there on the first day, just as he’s been for the past decade or so.
Yakima Herald Republic
Burn planned for Cougar Canyon west of Naches
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has included 200 acres in Cougar Canyon as part of its prescribed burning plans this fall. The canyon is about 8 miles west of Naches in the Oak Creek Wildlife Area. As always, the burn date is weather dependent and may not occur...
Yakima Herald Republic
New Yakima shop lives up to its name — Good Times N Tattoos
Everyone is getting tattoos these days. And Good Times N Tattoos is creating safe space for queer and BIPOC communities, collecting permanent body art and piercings, in the Yakima Valley and beyond. Their approach seems to be working — the new shop was voted Best Tattoo Shop and Best New...
Chronicle
Lucian Munguia Is Confident, Smart and Sea-Loving, Family Says as They Continue to Search
Lucian Munguia is independent, confident, capable and smart. These are the traits described by his family that give them hope as they continue searching for the 4-year-old, who has been missing from Yakima for two weeks. Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, walking across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard...
Yakima Herald Republic
Tradition, pageantry and pride: Meet one of Yakima County's dancing horse trainers
It’s the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and hundreds of Harrison Middle School students, staff and parents gather around a taped-off section of asphalt in the school’s parking lot. Like performers taking to the stage, five riders and their horses clip-clop onto the asphalt to perform a traditional dance that is as much a celebration of Mexican culture as it is fun to watch.
KEPR
Lights in the sky over the Columbia Basin
Benton County Wash. — From Pasco to Prosser, video and pictures show what appears to be a ring of lights in the sky moving in a circular motion. Space-X reportedly launched 52 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Florida at approximately 4:32 p.m. Pacific time yesterday evening, could this be what graced our skies last night?
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: The 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade
Scenes from the 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Yakima, Wash.
Yakima Herald Republic
All Things Elle is all about service
One of the area’s newer businesses is “all about her,” but don’t let that mislead you. In fact, All Things Elle Event Coordination — voted Best Wedding Coordinator and Best New Business in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards — is really all about service to others. Twins Dawnielle Asbury and Gabrielle Bryant started the business in 2021 because they wanted to help a friend.
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
No sign of missing Yakima boy as his 5th birthday approaches
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia is supposed to turn 5 years old next week, surrounded by a family who loves him dearly. He’s supposed to get sea creature toys as presents and blow out the candles on his birthday cake. He’s supposed to get to go on rides at the fair for the first time.
What’s new this year at the Central Washington State Fair?
YAKIMA, Wash. — The 130th annual Central Washington State Fair is set to open Friday with no restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and a lengthy list of new attractions and events. “We had so many new things things this year that we actually had...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: A tiny criticism of an otherwise great parade
To the editor — First of all I would like to thank the hardworking volunteers who organized the 2022 Sunfair Parade. But a little constructive criticism: There were far too many gaps between each group during the parade several blocks at times!. HAROLD HUTCHINSON SR. Yakima.
nbcrightnow.com
Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24
YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA state forces Tri-Cities health board to make major change
The Benton Franklin Health District is accepting applications to add members of the public to its board under a new requirement mandated by the Washington state Legislature. Now the board is made up of the three Benton County and the three Franklin County commissioners. But after turmoil at some health...
nbcrightnow.com
Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice
YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old's mom, posted on...
nbcrightnow.com
FBI takes over search for Lucian at Sarg Hubbard Park
YAKIMA, Wash. — The local FBI has taken over the search for missing Yakima 4-year-old Lucian with assistance from numerous additional agencies, according to the Yakima Police Department. A daylong complete closure of Sarg Hubbard Park on September 24 was announced September 23, saying any visitors will be turned...
Yakima Herald Republic
FBI dive team turns up no new information as search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima continues
A search of the pond at Sarg Hubbard Park and Buchanan Lake by an FBI dive team over the weekend turned up no new information in the search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, according to Yakima police. Lucian was last seen walking south and east at the park the evening...
