Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

We tagged along with a Central Washington State Fair expert; here's his advice

Anticipation adds to cherished traditions: Christmas. Birthdays. The first day of school. The first Tilt-A-Whirl ride at the fair. As locals and visitors descended on the Central Washington State Fair this week, my brother Kyle Shields was there on the first day, just as he’s been for the past decade or so.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Burn planned for Cougar Canyon west of Naches

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has included 200 acres in Cougar Canyon as part of its prescribed burning plans this fall. The canyon is about 8 miles west of Naches in the Oak Creek Wildlife Area. As always, the burn date is weather dependent and may not occur...
NACHES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

New Yakima shop lives up to its name — Good Times N Tattoos

Everyone is getting tattoos these days. And Good Times N Tattoos is creating safe space for queer and BIPOC communities, collecting permanent body art and piercings, in the Yakima Valley and beyond. Their approach seems to be working — the new shop was voted Best Tattoo Shop and Best New...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Tradition, pageantry and pride: Meet one of Yakima County's dancing horse trainers

It’s the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and hundreds of Harrison Middle School students, staff and parents gather around a taped-off section of asphalt in the school’s parking lot. Like performers taking to the stage, five riders and their horses clip-clop onto the asphalt to perform a traditional dance that is as much a celebration of Mexican culture as it is fun to watch.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Lights in the sky over the Columbia Basin

Benton County Wash. — From Pasco to Prosser, video and pictures show what appears to be a ring of lights in the sky moving in a circular motion. Space-X reportedly launched 52 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Florida at approximately 4:32 p.m. Pacific time yesterday evening, could this be what graced our skies last night?
PROSSER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: The 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade

Scenes from the 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

All Things Elle is all about service

One of the area’s newer businesses is “all about her,” but don’t let that mislead you. In fact, All Things Elle Event Coordination — voted Best Wedding Coordinator and Best New Business in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards — is really all about service to others. Twins Dawnielle Asbury and Gabrielle Bryant started the business in 2021 because they wanted to help a friend.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: A tiny criticism of an otherwise great parade

To the editor — First of all I would like to thank the hardworking volunteers who organized the 2022 Sunfair Parade. But a little constructive criticism: There were far too many gaps between each group during the parade several blocks at times!. HAROLD HUTCHINSON SR. Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

WA state forces Tri-Cities health board to make major change

The Benton Franklin Health District is accepting applications to add members of the public to its board under a new requirement mandated by the Washington state Legislature. Now the board is made up of the three Benton County and the three Franklin County commissioners. But after turmoil at some health...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old's mom, posted on...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

FBI takes over search for Lucian at Sarg Hubbard Park

YAKIMA, Wash. — The local FBI has taken over the search for missing Yakima 4-year-old Lucian with assistance from numerous additional agencies, according to the Yakima Police Department. A daylong complete closure of Sarg Hubbard Park on September 24 was announced September 23, saying any visitors will be turned...
YAKIMA, WA

