Crestline, OH

ashlandsource.com

Claremont Avenue bridge to re-open on Oct. 7

ASHLAND — The Claremont Avenue bridge over Town Run that has been closed since April is set to re-open on Oct. 7, Mayor Matt Miller announced on Facebook on Monday. For months crews have been working to replace the more-than-a-century old bridge with a new one. Now, crews are finally laying asphalt on the new bridge.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Paddle for Heroes introduces Onion Bag project to Mohican & Kokosing River

LOUDONVILLE -- Paddle for Heroes is placing onion litter bag dispenser along the Muskingum Watershed access point to help keep litter out of our waterways. The organization has dispensers placed at every access point along the Kokosing River, Greer Landing and Bridge of Dreams on the Mohican River and several along the Walhonding, Muskingum and Tuscarawas Rivers. The group reports it has seen a drastic reduction in litter on the Kokosing River because of the onion bags being placed at access points.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Domestic violence awareness month returns to Ashland County

ASHLAND — Empty chairs, red silhouettes, a candlelight vigil and a fall-themed party will play a part in raising awareness for domestic violence in Ashland County throughout October. Rape Crisis Domestic Violence Safe Haven will sponsor a number of events and installments in October as part of Domestic Violence...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

