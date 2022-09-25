Read full article on original website
Just a bit better: Madison Comprehensive slips past New Philadelphia
Madison Comprehensive posted a narrow 2-1 win over New Philadelphia on September 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 2-1 margin over New Philadelphia after the first half.
Ashland County Fair results include Back Seat Driver, Small Fry Car Race
ASHLAND -- The Back Seat Driver contest was held in the front of the Grandstand on Saturday afternoon of the Ashland County Fair. Members of the Fair Board conducted the fun contest and presented cash prizes to the top two teams. The contest requires the blindfolded driver of the supplied...
Firelands Electric Co-Op announces winner of Ashland County Virtual Junior Fair
ASHLAND -- Firelands Electric has announced that T.J. McBride of the Just Whoa 4-H Club has been selected as the Ashland County winner in the cooperative’s 2022 Virtual Junior Fair. This summer, Firelands Electric invited 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors who live in a home receiving power from the...
Claremont Avenue bridge to re-open on Oct. 7
ASHLAND — The Claremont Avenue bridge over Town Run that has been closed since April is set to re-open on Oct. 7, Mayor Matt Miller announced on Facebook on Monday. For months crews have been working to replace the more-than-a-century old bridge with a new one. Now, crews are finally laying asphalt on the new bridge.
Ashland students will join string quartet to perform Oct. 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church
ASHLAND -- The community is invited to a free performance featuring the world-renowned Escher String Quartet on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church sanctuary. The Escher Quartet, under their Ohio based organization ESQYRE is beginning a year-long education residency with Ashland City schools.
Ashland County Fair provides Open Dairy Goat Show results
ASHLAND -- These were the results from the Open Dairy Goat Show at the Ashland County Fair. SENIOR DOE BEST OF SHOW (All Breeds)
Paddle for Heroes introduces Onion Bag project to Mohican & Kokosing River
LOUDONVILLE -- Paddle for Heroes is placing onion litter bag dispenser along the Muskingum Watershed access point to help keep litter out of our waterways. The organization has dispensers placed at every access point along the Kokosing River, Greer Landing and Bridge of Dreams on the Mohican River and several along the Walhonding, Muskingum and Tuscarawas Rivers. The group reports it has seen a drastic reduction in litter on the Kokosing River because of the onion bags being placed at access points.
Domestic violence awareness month returns to Ashland County
ASHLAND — Empty chairs, red silhouettes, a candlelight vigil and a fall-themed party will play a part in raising awareness for domestic violence in Ashland County throughout October. Rape Crisis Domestic Violence Safe Haven will sponsor a number of events and installments in October as part of Domestic Violence...
