Read full article on original website
Related
WFAA
'Answers have not been given': Four months later, raw emotions remain in Uvalde; families still seek accountability
UVALDE, Texas — Passing through Uvalde’s Main Street, signs hung across town aim to uplift. “You see a lot of signs that say ‘Uvalde Strong,’" said Pastor Daniel Myers with Tabernacle of Worship Church. The signs tout unity. Myers knows much of his community is still...
KSAT 12
Parents block entrance at Uvalde CISD headquarters demanding action against district officers
UVALDE, Texas – Eighteen weeks after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two teachers inside a classroom, parents said they’re done asking the Uvalde CISD to take action against its officers, they’re demanding it. Brett and Nikki Cross — guardians of one...
KSAT 12
‘It’s been 4 months and nothing’s changed,’ Uziyah Garcia’s legal guardian calls for action, accountability after Robb Elementary shooting
UVALDE – Four months have passed since the unthinkable happened in Uvalde and the lives of 19 students and two teachers were claimed inside of Robb Elementary School. For many, the pain is just as fresh as it was on May 24th. The guardian and unlce of Uziyah Garcia,...
crossroadstoday.com
Children who lost mom in Robb Elementary School shooting speak about losing both parents
UVALDE, Texas – The tragedy of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting has left so many families broken, one of those families is the Garcia family. Four children, Alysandara, Lyliana, Jose, and Cristian lost their mom in the massacre and their dad just two days later. He died of a heart attack, leaving the four children without parents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One driver reported dead after splitting vehicle in half following fatal HWY 90 crash
The Bexar County Sheriff Office has asked drivers to find another route
checkoutdfw.com
The Cowboy Capital of Texas: Where to stay, eat and play in Bandera
Step back in time to the good old days of Cowboys and the Wild West. Tucked up in the hills, about 54 miles from San Antonio is the small town of Bandera. Known as the Cowboy Capital of Texas, this rustic town is a diamond in the rough.While its appeal can be selective, Texas history is around every corner.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Uvalde City Council meeting
UVALDE, Texas – EDITOR’S NOTE: This livestream has ended. The Uvalde City Council is meeting on Tuesday night to discuss several items, including Robb Elementary. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, according to a city agenda. Residents will have a chance...
KSAT 12
6 Texas corn mazes you should check out this fall
SAN ANTONIO – Corn mazes are a family-friendly fall tradition and there are six located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas that you can visit. From big to small, there are tons of different mazes to choose from. Some locations offer more than just a maze - there...
Comments / 0