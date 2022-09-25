ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

checkoutdfw.com

The Cowboy Capital of Texas: Where to stay, eat and play in Bandera

Step back in time to the good old days of Cowboys and the Wild West. Tucked up in the hills, about 54 miles from San Antonio is the small town of Bandera. Known as the Cowboy Capital of Texas, this rustic town is a diamond in the rough.While its appeal can be selective, Texas history is around every corner.
KSAT 12

WATCH: Uvalde City Council meeting

UVALDE, Texas – EDITOR’S NOTE: This livestream has ended. The Uvalde City Council is meeting on Tuesday night to discuss several items, including Robb Elementary. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, according to a city agenda. Residents will have a chance...
KSAT 12

6 Texas corn mazes you should check out this fall

SAN ANTONIO – Corn mazes are a family-friendly fall tradition and there are six located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas that you can visit. From big to small, there are tons of different mazes to choose from. Some locations offer more than just a maze - there...
