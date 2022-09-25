Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
Strike raises $80 million in funding to revolutionise Bitcoin Lightning payments
Strike has closed an $80 million series B funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Wyoming. The company, which is built on Bitcoin, will use the funds to grow its products as it looks to revolutionise the payments industry. Strike,...
coinjournal.net
Crypto exchange Gate.io lists DeFiChain’s DFI token on its platform
DeFiChain’s DFI token is now live on Gate.io, making it easier for more investors to gain access to the token. DeFiChain announced on Monday, September 26th, that its DFI token has been listed on the Gate.io cryptocurrency exchange. In a press release shared with Coinjournal, the team said this...
coinjournal.net
Binance reintroduces futures trading in South Africa
Binance had ceased offering crypto derivative products to customers in South Africa in October 2021. The platform will now offer its crypto futures products via regulated platform FiveWest OTC Desk. Brickhouse Trading Limited, a member of Binance group of companies, will offer the products as a jurisdic representative of FiveWest.
Third group of Russian politicians calls for Putin to resign for 'harming citizens' future' with his invasion of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's problems are mounting as a group of Russian politicians have risked their livelihoods to demand his resignation in the wake of his collapsing invasion of Ukraine. Municipal deputies from 18 districts of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kolpino made the statement on Twitter, the third such group to do...
International Business Times
Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'
Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
The US wants to seize a $45 million jet owned by a Russian oil giant after it violated sanctions by flying 'into and out of Russia'
The Boeing 737-7EM, owned by Russian oil giant Lukoil, violated sanctions by flying "into and out of Russia" according to the warrant application.
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
White House ‘prepared’ for ‘swift’ response if Russia annexes more of Ukraine
The White House teased possible retaliatory responses against Russia for the referendums that will likely lead to annexations in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory. “We are prepared to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia along with our allies and partners in response to these actions if they move forward with annexation," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday, the same day four Russian-occupied territories began their referendums to determine whether they'd join the Russian Federation.
Russia expected to ban men of military age from leaving the country as thousands try to flee Putin's call-up, report says
Russia is expected to stop men of military age from leaving the country, according to Meduza. The ban will likely come into effect on September 28, Meduza reported. Russian men have tried to flee the country since Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization. The Russian government is expected to stop...
Putin Ally Dies 'of Stroke' in Russia's Far East
Vladimir Sungorkin, editor-in-chief of pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, has died at the age of 68. Sungorkin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had a stroke while on a business trip to the Khabarovsk territory in Russia's far east, a columnist for the newspaper told the state-run Interfax news agency. "Vladimir...
HuffPost
Gorbachev Buried In Moscow As Putin Claims He Is Too Busy To Attend
MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
Moscow's proxies in occupied Ukraine regions report big votes to join Russia
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities on Tuesday in favour of becoming part of Russia after five days of voting in so-called referendums that Kyiv and the West denounced as a sham.
Putin expected to proclaim annexation of Ukraine territory within days
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Moscow moved closer on Wednesday to annexing a swath of Ukraine, releasing what it called vote tallies showing support for four partially occupied provinces to join Russia, after what Kyiv and the West denounced as illegal sham referendums held at gunpoint.
US embassy in Moscow urges Americans to leave Russia immediately, warning that dual nationals could be drafted into the Ukraine war
"If you wish to depart Russia, you should make independent arrangements as soon as possible," the embassy said in an alert for US citizens.
coinjournal.net
Cosmos price prediction: Is ATOM a good crypto to buy today?
Cosmos price moved sideways on Tuesday as investors focus on the latest update by the developers. ATOM was trading at $14.45, which was slightly below last weekend’s high of $16.91. It has risen by more than 156% from the lowest level this year, giving it a market cap of more than $4.2 billion.
Russian State TV Says Queen's Funeral Was Ideal Time to Nuke U.K.
Anchor of "60 Minutes", Olga Skabeyeva, said "all the best people" were in London on Monday.
coinjournal.net
LUNC rallies by 50% after Binance implements Terra Classic burn mechanism on trading fees
LUNC is up by more than 50% in the last 24 hours after Binance implemented a tax burn mechanism on Terra Classic trading fees. LUNC, the native coin of the Terra Classic ecosystem, is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. It has added more than...
Defense One
Today's D Brief: Putin's draft shakes up society; G7, NATO condemn Russian referendum; North Korea's 32nd missile launch in 2022; And a bit more.
Alleged imagery continued to pour in over the weekend (here, here, and here, e.g.) appearing to show ordinary Russians reacting negatively to Vladimir Putin’s military draft, which is being referred to as a “partial mobilization” by Kremlin officials. Thousands more than normal seem to still be fleeing the country, especially in the south near the border with Georgia, while others are unsuccessfully trying to leave the capital city of Moscow.
coinjournal.net
FTX US wins bid to acquire Voyager Digital’s assets
FTX US’ successful bid for Voyager Digital’s is reported at $1.422 billion. Voyager says FTX US’ bid provides the best route to returning value to customers. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX US has won the bid to acquire the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, according to a press release on Monday.
Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote
Russia is poised to formally annex parts of Ukraine after occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated "referendum" — denounced as illegal and rigged by Kyiv and the West — to live under Moscow's rule
