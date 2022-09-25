ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Palestinians: At least 4 killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — At least four Palestinians were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid Wednesday into the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, marking the deadliest episode since Israel escalated a crackdown on the occupied territory earlier this year. Israeli forces said they fatally shot two Palestinians they had been sent to arrest in the camp over their suspected involvement in recent shooting attacks. When soldiers surrounded a house in the camp, an explosive device detonated, a gunfight ensued and Israeli troops killed the two Palestinians, the military said. During the raid, armed clashes broke out in the camp as militants hurled rocks and opened fire at arriving troops. The violence killed another two Palestinians and wounded at least 44 others, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party identified one of the men killed in the clashes as a 24-year-old Palestinian intelligence officer named Ahmed Alawneh. The party called for protests and a general strike in the West Bank over what it described as a “dangerous escalation.”
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
msn.com

Four killed in Israel Jenin raid: Palestinian ministry

An Israeli raid targeting alleged militants in a West Bank flashpoint killed four Palestinians Wednesday, including the brother of a man blamed for a deadly attack in Tel Aviv. The violence was the latest to hit Jenin, in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, an area that has seen...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
The Hollywood Reporter

Lawyers for Alleged Hollywood Con Queen Detail Plan to Block Extradition

Lawyers representing Hargobind Tahilramani, the alleged Con Queen of Hollywood, laid out the strategy they intend to pursue in order to block an extradition request by the United States’ Department of Justice. Hearings on the extradition are currently underway at the Western Magistrates Court in London. In the 42-page document, submitted to a London court Tuesday, Tahilramani’s team argued that the poor conditions of American prisons, their client’s unstable mental condition and the location where his crimes allegedly took place — in this case the United Kingdom — are decisive factors that should weigh in Tahilramani’s favor. Additionally, they argued that...
POLITICS
msn.com

Russia’s Nuclear Threats Are All Putin Has Left

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Yesterday, I discussed the shambolic attempt under way in Russia to conscript hundreds of...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy