Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Palestinians: At least 4 killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — At least four Palestinians were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid Wednesday into the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, marking the deadliest episode since Israel escalated a crackdown on the occupied territory earlier this year. Israeli forces said they fatally shot two Palestinians they had been sent to arrest in the camp over their suspected involvement in recent shooting attacks. When soldiers surrounded a house in the camp, an explosive device detonated, a gunfight ensued and Israeli troops killed the two Palestinians, the military said. During the raid, armed clashes broke out in the camp as militants hurled rocks and opened fire at arriving troops. The violence killed another two Palestinians and wounded at least 44 others, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party identified one of the men killed in the clashes as a 24-year-old Palestinian intelligence officer named Ahmed Alawneh. The party called for protests and a general strike in the West Bank over what it described as a “dangerous escalation.”
US Embassy warns Americans to leave Russia
The US Embassy in Moscow issued a security alert overnight that again urged US citizens to leave Russia immediately while there are still options for departing the country.
New report: Oil spills from offshore transportation way down
A new government report says oil spills from tankers and pipelines in U.S. dropped dramatically from the last decade of the 1990s to the one from 2010 through 2019
Italy's new far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her ties to American politics
LONDON — Giorgia Meloni, the head of Italy's far-right nationalist political group, declared victory on Tuesday after her coalition, which includes her party the Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), won a clear majority. The center-right coalition is made up of three parties: Fratelli d'Italia; the far-right League, led by...
msn.com
Four killed in Israel Jenin raid: Palestinian ministry
An Israeli raid targeting alleged militants in a West Bank flashpoint killed four Palestinians Wednesday, including the brother of a man blamed for a deadly attack in Tel Aviv. The violence was the latest to hit Jenin, in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, an area that has seen...
Biden administration 'actively' working on request for foreign diesel ship to enter port in Puerto Rico
The Biden administration is under increasing pressure to approve a federal waiver to permit a foreign diesel ship to enter a port in Puerto Rico, but administration officials have emphasized that they need to ensure the move would be legal before they move forward.
Lawyers for Alleged Hollywood Con Queen Detail Plan to Block Extradition
Lawyers representing Hargobind Tahilramani, the alleged Con Queen of Hollywood, laid out the strategy they intend to pursue in order to block an extradition request by the United States’ Department of Justice. Hearings on the extradition are currently underway at the Western Magistrates Court in London. In the 42-page document, submitted to a London court Tuesday, Tahilramani’s team argued that the poor conditions of American prisons, their client’s unstable mental condition and the location where his crimes allegedly took place — in this case the United Kingdom — are decisive factors that should weigh in Tahilramani’s favor. Additionally, they argued that...
msn.com
U.S. Embassy in Russia asks its citizens to leave the country «immediately».
MADRID, 28 (EUROPA PRESS The U.S. Embassy in Russia has issued a new security alert for its citizens, asking them to leave the country "immediately" despite the few commercial flights due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In a statement, the diplomatic legation has warned that "commercial flights are extremely...
msn.com
Russia’s Nuclear Threats Are All Putin Has Left
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Yesterday, I discussed the shambolic attempt under way in Russia to conscript hundreds of...
