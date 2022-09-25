Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
British RAF fighters just destroyed a US Navy ship — here's why
A decommissioned U.S. Navy frigate was blasted to smithereens by a variety of anti-ship weaponry during a rare, sophisticated live-fire exercise off the coast of Scotland.
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
BBC
Children removed from Jewish sect's jungle compound in Mexico
Children and older teenagers have been removed from the jungle compound of a Jewish sect in Mexico following a raid by police, the BBC has learned. Two members of Lev Tahor were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and serious sexual offences, including rape, Israel's foreign ministry said. A three-year-old...
In poor, rural Buryatia, Russia's partial mobilisation hits hard
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation to boost the armies fighting in Ukraine, officials arrived at Alexander Bezdorozhny's house with draft papers ordering him to present himself for service.
Putin to Shut Borders for Conscription Age Men as Huge Queues Form: Report
Vladimir Putin is reportedly preparing to block men of conscription age from leaving the country as queues of people try to flee from Russia. Large crowds have been seen at the borders of neighboring countries like Georgia and Finland in the aftermath of President Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization this week.
Russia vows to fix mistakes after old, sick people mobilised
Russian authorities on Sunday promised to fix the mistakes in their troop call-up for Ukraine, after some public outrage over students, older or sick people being mistakenly ordered to report for duty. Several students told AFP they were given call-up papers, despite Russian authorities promising they would be left out of the recruitment drive.
msn.com
Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’
A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
Daily Beast
Russia Desperately Tries to Sell Its Ukraine War Draft as Citizens Flee
Russia’s recently announced “partial mobilization” of men for the Ukraine war brought turmoil to the home front, where everyday citizens were suddenly greeted by a conflict many perceived as another country’s problem. Hundreds have been detained in anti-mobilization protests across the country, including Dagestan and the Sakha Republic, which are among the regions that have been heavily targeted for mass recruitment.
Ukrainian geeks turned guerrillas make frontline drones
For young Ukrainian geeks, making drones -- for reconnaissance or destruction -- in a house basement near the Donbas frontline is "new generation" guerrilla warfare. For him, these technologies can make a difference in the conflict in Ukraine "because the current war ... is a new generation war".
First Russian reservists called up in mobilization reach military bases: UK
Reservists called up in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s new partial mobilization have begun arriving at military bases, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense revealed Monday.
Putin's Fresh Cannon Fodder and Nuclear Threats Won't Work | Opinion
Even as the people of Russian-occupied eastern regions of Ukraine "vote" at gunpoint on annexation, the results of President Vladimir Putin's speech last week are playing out. It was his most important since he invaded Ukraine in February, and while he made two key points, he left much unsaid:. Russia...
Parents of baby who tried to breathe after being declared dead lose life support battle
Doctors can turn off the life support of a brain-damaged baby who tried to breathe after being diagnosed as dead, a High Court judge has ruled.Mr Justice Pool said ending life-support treatment was lawful and in the five-month-old boy’s best interests.The judge, who had reconsidered evidence at the latest in a series of hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London, concluded that continuing treatment was “futile”.Lawyers representing bosses at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, who are responsible for the child’s care, asked the judge to decide what moves were in the best interests of...
americanmilitarynews.com
Iran’s President throws fit, ‘no-shows’ CNN reporter for refusing headscarf
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi skipped out on an interview with CNN host Christiane Amanpour after she refused to put on a headscarf for the duration of the interview. The network reported Amanpour was set to interview Raisi on Wednesday as he visited the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Amanpour said Raisi ultimately backed out of the interview over refusing to accommodate his request that she wear a headscarf.
‘They’ve been an afterthought’: millions of elderly Americans still vulnerable as pandemic caution wanes
It was Mother’s Day in May 2020, and an elderly woman lay dying in a Rhode Island nursing home. Her children couldn’t visit because of Covid, and as much as Adelina Ramos, her certified nursing assistant, longed to provide comfort from her bedside, she had to leave, even though she could see the woman was slipping away.
