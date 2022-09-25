Doctors can turn off the life support of a brain-damaged baby who tried to breathe after being diagnosed as dead, a High Court judge has ruled.Mr Justice Pool said ending life-support treatment was lawful and in the five-month-old boy’s best interests.The judge, who had reconsidered evidence at the latest in a series of hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London, concluded that continuing treatment was “futile”.Lawyers representing bosses at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, who are responsible for the child’s care, asked the judge to decide what moves were in the best interests of...

WORLD ・ 18 MINUTES AGO