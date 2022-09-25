ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Beard#Uk#Iranian#Kent County Council#The Home Office#Sun#Upper Tribunal
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
BBC

Children removed from Jewish sect's jungle compound in Mexico

Children and older teenagers have been removed from the jungle compound of a Jewish sect in Mexico following a raid by police, the BBC has learned. Two members of Lev Tahor were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and serious sexual offences, including rape, Israel's foreign ministry said. A three-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Russia vows to fix mistakes after old, sick people mobilised

Russian authorities on Sunday promised to fix the mistakes in their troop call-up for Ukraine, after some public outrage over students, older or sick people being mistakenly ordered to report for duty. Several students told AFP they were given call-up papers, despite Russian authorities promising they would be left out of the recruitment drive.
HEALTH
msn.com

Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’

A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Beast

Russia Desperately Tries to Sell Its Ukraine War Draft as Citizens Flee

Russia’s recently announced “partial mobilization” of men for the Ukraine war brought turmoil to the home front, where everyday citizens were suddenly greeted by a conflict many perceived as another country’s problem. Hundreds have been detained in anti-mobilization protests across the country, including Dagestan and the Sakha Republic, which are among the regions that have been heavily targeted for mass recruitment.
POLITICS
AFP

Ukrainian geeks turned guerrillas make frontline drones

For young Ukrainian geeks, making drones -- for reconnaissance or destruction -- in a house basement near the Donbas frontline is "new generation" guerrilla warfare. For him, these technologies can make a difference in the conflict in Ukraine "because the current war ... is a new generation war".
MILITARY
The Independent

Parents of baby who tried to breathe after being declared dead lose life support battle

Doctors can turn off the life support of a brain-damaged baby who tried to breathe after being diagnosed as dead, a High Court judge has ruled.Mr Justice Pool said ending life-support treatment was lawful and in the five-month-old boy’s best interests.The judge, who had reconsidered evidence at the latest in a series of hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London, concluded that continuing treatment was “futile”.Lawyers representing bosses at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, who are responsible for the child’s care, asked the judge to decide what moves were in the best interests of...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran’s President throws fit, ‘no-shows’ CNN reporter for refusing headscarf

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi skipped out on an interview with CNN host Christiane Amanpour after she refused to put on a headscarf for the duration of the interview. The network reported Amanpour was set to interview Raisi on Wednesday as he visited the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Amanpour said Raisi ultimately backed out of the interview over refusing to accommodate his request that she wear a headscarf.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy