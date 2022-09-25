Read full article on original website
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Drop Road Tilt at No. 11 Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Dartmouth field hockey defense stood tall through the game's first 56 minutes, allowing just three goals to the nation's No. 4 scoring offense, but 11th ranked Syracuse scored three goals in the game's final 3:44 to beat the Big Green, 6-0 on Sunday afternoon. A combination of eight saves from Hatley Post, along with strong defense in front of her, helped keep Syracuse at bay for long stretches, but the Orange proved too much in the end. Dartmouth will return home on Saturday for its Ivy League home opener, hosting Brown who is led by former Big Green standout goalkeeper Britt Broady '01.
dartmouthsports.com
Women Close Out Princeton Invitational in Sixth Place
PRINCETON, N.J. — The Dartmouth Big Green women's golf team concluded the Princeton Invitational with a 15-over 299 on Sunday, leaving the team in sixth place out of the 11 in the field. Junior Katherine Sung and freshman Sophie Thai led the Dartmouth effort as each carded a 3-over 74 on the day.
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Golf Claims Third and Fourth at the Dartmouth Invitational
HANOVER, N.H. — The Big Green men's golf team concluded its second weekend of competition following the second round of the Dartmouth Invitational on Sunday. Dartmouth's two teams finished third and fourth in a field of nine teams at Montcalm golf Club in Enfield, N.H. Both of Dartmouth's teams...
Addison Independent
Tiger football throttles Rutland, evens their record
MIDDLEBURY — It was the way the Middlebury football team dreamed about starting Friday night’s home game against rival Rutland on the way to a dominant 28-7 victory. After taking the opening kickoff, the Tigers scored on their second play from scrimmage. Senior fullback Cam Stone burst through a hole on the left side and continued on to a 47-yard touchdown.
Dartmouth
Hanover shop Traditionally Trendy to close this November
After the physical store closes, owner Rocio Menoscal will continue to sell Dartmouth merchandise and hats online. After 31 years in business, Hanover store Traditionally Trendy will close this November, according to store owner Rocio Menoscal. The store will continue to sell its merchandise — including Dartmouth clothing, jewelry and other items — on its website.
mynbc5.com
Mt. Abraham Union School Board sides with district's decision to fire former coach Connie LaRose
BRISTOL, Vt. — A well-known girls basketball coach, who was unexpectedly hired over the summer, will not get the closure she is looking for after the school board sided with the school district's decisions. On Tuesday night, the former, fired coach Connie LaRose told her story and presented testimonies...
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
mynbc5.com
Moose causes two accidents on I-91 in St. Johnsbury
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A moose caused two accidents in St. Johnsbury on Monday morning after it wandered into the roadway and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Vermont State Police responded to a report of an accident at 3:02 a.m. on I-91 South near Exit 22 after a tractor-trailer driver hit a moose that had crossed in front of his vehicle.
WCAX
Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in Stowe
They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. YCQM Sept. 25, 2022. Updated: 8...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Maine has the best corn maze in America, according to USA Today readers
Corn mazes in Massachusetts and Vermont also ranked among the country's best. The most amazing corn maze in the country is in Maine, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the best corn mazes in America on Friday as part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, ranked No. 1.
Après Only Opens in Stowe; alla vita to Close in Montpelier
Get out your ugly sweaters and vintage snowsuits. Stowe's Field Guide Lodge has a new bar concept, and it's a celebration of 1980s ski culture. The redesigned bar at 433 Mountain Road is called Après Only. Last winter, it was home to a seasonal pop-up tasting space for Stowe- and Grand Isle-based Ellison Estate Vineyard.
WCAX
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A moose was hit not once but twice on Interstate 91 south in St. Johnsbury. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. near Exit 22. A tractor-trailer was traveling south when a moose apparently went into the road and was hit by the truck. The truck driver then came to a stop a short way down the road.
Motorcyclist thrown under guardrail after Benson crash
A Burlington, Vermont man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after being thrown off his motorcycle on VT Route 22A in Benson.
WCAX
Motorists may see rolling roadblocks on I-89 Tuesday
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorists on Interstate 89 in the Waterbury-Bolton area on Tuesday will see some delays, but VTrans says they won’t last long. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be rolling roadblocks on I-89 north and south between exits 10 and 11. The roadblocks will allow Green...
newportdispatch.com
Motorcycle crash with injuries on Vermont Route 22A in Benson
BENSON — Police responded to a crash in Benson on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 22A, near Mill Pond Road, at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Ronni Allard, 68, of Burlington, was traveling north prior to the crash. He was thrown...
Burning for good: How New Hampshire ecosystems benefit from prescribed burns
This article is the second in a two-part series looking at restorative uses of fire around the state. Part one is about how Indigenous people are working with the Forest Service to return fire to the landscape. On the morning of the burn, the nerves set in. Even months of planning doesn’t guarantee that the […] The post Burning for good: How New Hampshire ecosystems benefit from prescribed burns appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NECN
Police Searching for 3 Missing Puppies in Vermont
Vermont State Police say they are looking for three puppies that disappeared from a local resident's property last week. Police said they received a report around 9:30 a.m. Friday of three puppies that went missing from a property in Hartland in eastern Vermont. The puppies are described as 2-week-old Great...
newportdispatch.com
Fight in Bristol leads to charges
BRISTOL — A 30-year-old man was cited for simple assault following an incident in Bristol yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a fight at a home on South 116 Road at around 1:00 p.m. Police say that Jeffery Fortune, of Bristol, had caused bodily harm to Ezra Miller,...
200 Lives Were Taken by America’s First Serial Killer From New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Many people know the names Ed Gein, Charles Manson, Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, and Jack the Ripper. But, will all these horrors, it all had to start from somewhere, there had to be a first. America's first known serial killer is actually from New Hampshire.
