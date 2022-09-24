Michael August Hampton, age 58 of Mio, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept 20, 2022. Michael was born in Bay City, Michigan on June 17, 1964 to Roy and Susan (Graber) Hampton. He started his career as a small engine mechanic shortly after high school and has been the owner of Mike’s Small Engine Repair for more than 20 years. Michael enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping, fishing, and spending time with family, friends, and his dogs Lizzy and Badger.

