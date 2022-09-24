Read full article on original website
Dale Losee, 65, of Roscommon
Dale Marie Losee, age 65, of Roscommon, died on Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home. Dale was born October 29, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Richard and Doris (Church) Swank. Dale enjoyed reading and writing. Some of her favorite hobbies were making jewelry, bird watching and hiking.
Michael Hampton, 58, of Mio
Michael August Hampton, age 58 of Mio, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept 20, 2022. Michael was born in Bay City, Michigan on June 17, 1964 to Roy and Susan (Graber) Hampton. He started his career as a small engine mechanic shortly after high school and has been the owner of Mike’s Small Engine Repair for more than 20 years. Michael enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping, fishing, and spending time with family, friends, and his dogs Lizzy and Badger.
Judy Bridge, 72, of Mio
Judy Ann Bridge, age 72 of Mio, Michigan, passed away at Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital in Grayling, Michigan on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Judy was born in Monroe, Michigan on February 24, 1950 to Adrian and Luretha (Fisher) Cousino. She married her High School sweetheart, Fred Bridge, on August 17, 1968. They have been married for 54 years.
Steve Busch, 58, of West Branch
Stephen Edward Busch, age 58, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in West Branch. He was born on April 3, 1964, in Rockford, Michigan to Edward and Claire (McNamara) Busch. Steve grew up in Mt. Pleasant and Charlotte and graduated from Charlotte High School...
Brad Nowlin, 66, of Flushing, formerly of Roscommon
Charles Bradford “Brad” Nowlin of Flushing, age 66, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at McLaren-Flint. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Brad was born in Grayling, Michigan on...
Lynn Vlasic, 69, of Roscommon
Lynn Marie (Hansen) Vlasic, age 69, of Roscommon, died on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Traverse City, in the presence and comfort of her family. Lynn was born April 12, 1953, in Royal Oak, Michigan, the daughter of Wilfred “Mike” and Helen (Granger) Hansen. In Lynn’s youth, she...
Chris Ridenour, 56, of National City
Christopher Ridenour, 56, passed away on September 21, 2022, in National City, Michigan. Chris was born on June 30, 1966, to Donna and Robert Ridenour in Tawas City, Michigan. He was a lifelong resident of National City, Michigan and was a proud graduate of Tawas High School in 1984. Chris...
Fleck’s new owner of Roscommon BP
ROSCOMMON – The former Rosco Mini-Markt at 200 Fifth Street in Roscommon has been owned and operated by Fred and Jean Roemer for 32 years. The couple has decided retire and sold the operation to Dan Fleckenstein of Fleck’s Fresh Mart. Fleckenstein said he owns five other “fresh...
