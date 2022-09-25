'You gotta execute in the biggest moments': Washington State falls flat in crunch time, suffers heartbreaking loss to No. 15 Oregon

Read full article on original website
'It's all in motion right now': Eastern Washington's matchup against Florida delayed as Hurricane Ian draws closer
For all the Eastern Washington players who grew up wanting to play football on Sundays, this week looks to be their chance. “We made a couple jokes in the locker room about that,” EWU wide receiver Freddie Roberson said Tuesday during the team’s media availability. “It’s just going to be fun to play on Sunday instead of Saturday.”
Eastern Washington's football game at Florida moved from Saturday to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian
Eastern Washington’s football game at the University of Florida has been moved from Saturday to Sunday as the state braces for the landfall of Hurricane Ian. Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. Pacific time at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. EWU’s game against Florida was first announced...
