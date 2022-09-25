Read full article on original website
Typhoon Noru leaves 6 rescuers dead in the northern Philippines
Typhoon Noru blew out of the northern Philippines on Monday, leaving five rescuers dead, causing floods and power outages and forcing officials to suspend classes and government work.

Fresh Typhoon in Japan Claims Two Lives, Leaves Several Injured
Two people were killed, and tens of thousands of households were left without power after typhoon Talas lashed Japan's Shizuoka prefecture with heavy rain on Saturday. A man in his 40s died after his house was hit by a landslide in Kakegawa, while a 29-year-old man was found dead after his car plunged into a reservoir, Xinhua news agency quoted Kyodo News as saying in a report.
Typhoon heroes: 5 Filipino rescuers drown in flooded village
SAN MIGUEL, Philippines (AP) — Typhoon Noru left a trail of destruction in northern Philippine provinces on Monday with at least eight people dead, including a group of rescuers who were scrambling to save villagers trapped in floodwaters, officials said. Five government rescuers drowned in San Miguel town in Bulacan province after their boat overturned when it was hit by a collapsed wall, tossing them into rampaging floodwaters, police and officials said. “They were living heroes who were helping save the lives of our countrymen in the calamity,” Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando told DZMM radio network. “This is really very sad.” Officials and local rescue groups paid tribute to the rescuers on social media. “They showed bravery and heroism in facing danger despite the perils to their own lives to fulfill their duty of saving other people,” the Bulacan police force said on Facebook.
Eight tourists killed on active volcano after horror plunge at 14,000ft as icy 70mph gales delay chopper rescue
EIGHT tourists have died attempting to climb an active volcano when part of a group plunged 14,000ft to their deaths. Several of the party remain stranded on the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's far east as 70mph gales hamper rescue efforts following the horror fall on Saturday. The group of...
At least one dead after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Mexico's pacific coast
A strong earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, on the same day that an earthquake drill was scheduled to be held in Mexico City.
Italy floods: At least eight dead and several missing after ‘water bomb’ hits Marche region
At least eight people have been killed and several others are missing after heavy rains and floods hit the central Italian region of Marche on Thursday.Local authorities said they did not expect such a sudden “water bomb”, as around 400 millimetres of rain fell within three hours, inundating the streets of several towns in the Ancona and Pesaro-Urbino provinces.“It was like an earthquake,” Ludovico Caverni, the mayor of the town of Serra Sant’Abbondio, told RAI radio.Footage released by fire brigades showed rescuers on rafts trying to evacuate people in the seaside town of Senigallia, while others attempted to clear an...
Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
On This Day: 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills hundreds in Mexico
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, British soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War, but the Americans would go on to win the second battle less than a month later. In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot...
Drone footage reveals severity of fatal flooding in Italy’s Marche region
Drone footage shared by Italian first responders reveals the severity of fatal flooding which has swept the Marche region on Friday, September 16.Vigili del Fuoco, Itlay’s firefighting service, posted this video showing land inundated by floodwater in the commune of Senigallia.Officials on Friday morning said at least seven people have died and three are missing.Firefighters said they had already been called out to 400 rescues by 11am local time.Around 400 millimetres of rain fell within three hours in the region.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Stranded elephant rescued from fast-flowing river during Thailand’s monsoon seasonKing Charles and Queen Consort arrive in WalesMayor of London reacts to stabbing of two police officers near Leicester Square

Migrating Borders osprey hitched a ride on cargo ships
Details have been emerging of how a young osprey tagged in the Scottish Borders hitched a ride on two ships during his first attempt at migration. Conservationist Sacha Dench is part of a team tracking the bird to learn more about the species' behaviour. She told BBC Radio's Good Morning...
The unfair floods of Pakistan: ‘Climate carnage’ or botched engineering?
Aerial view showing a heavy flooded residential area in Pakistan's Balochistan province on August 30, 2022. “I have been a disobedient son. Please forgive me. I will not survive. I am struggling for life and death. Pray for me.”. Those were 23-year-old Hazarat Bilal's last words in a phone call...
Cuba in the dark after Hurricane Ian knocks out power grid
HAVANA (AP) — Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. Authorities were working overnight to gradually restore service to the country’s 11 million people, according to a statement from Cuba’s Electric Union. Power was initially knocked out to about 1 million people in Cuba’s western provinces, but later the entire grid collapsed. Ian hit a Cuba that has been struggling with an economic crisis and has faced frequent power outages in recent months. It made landfall as a Category 3 storm on the island’s western end, devastating Pinar del Río province, where much of the tobacco used for Cuba’s iconic cigars is grown. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated and others fled the area ahead of the arrival of Ian, which caused flooding, damaged houses and toppled trees. Authorities were still assessing the damage, although no fatalities had been reported by Tuesday night.

Edge waves, continental shelf fueled the 2021 Acapulco Bay tsunami
Trapped inside the shoreline of a bay, the resonant interactions of a tsunami with regular waves can prolong the tsunami disturbance. For the 2021 magnitude 7 Acapulco, Mexico earthquake and tsunami, edge waves in the bay and the short continental shelf also had a surprisingly significant effect on the tsunami's duration, according to a new study published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America.
