Miami Commit Unfazed By Hurricanes' Loss to MTSU
2023 Miami commitment Antonio Tripp, Jr. shows strong support for Hurricanes.
Click10.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A pedestrian was hospitalized Sunday after being struck by a vehicle near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The crash happened along Northwest 183rd Street and 27th Avenue, just down the street from the stadium where the Dolphins took on the Buffalo Bills.
NBC Miami
South Florida Prepares for Potential Flooding Ahead of Hurricane Ian
The threat of torrential rainfall over the next few days from Hurricane Ian has South Florida residents on guard, knowing that even a typical thunderstorm can cause flooding. The problem is expected to be compounded by a king tide this week. On Monday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez reassured residents that...
Click10.com
South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close "non-essential" services,...
islandernews.com
State of Emergency: With Ian's outer bands hitting Key Biscayne, here is the latest update from the island
Even before the eye of Hurricane Ian had not yet entered the Gulf of Mexico, Village Manager Steve Williamson at noon Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in the Village, addressing concerns with the storm's nearly 500-mile width. Ian entered the Gulf as a strong Category 3, with winds of...
secretmiami.com
Here's What Miami Can Expect From Hurricane Ian
As Floridians keep an eye out for the storm inching closer to the state, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning. "Regardless of Ian's exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week," the NHC warned in a 5 a.m. advisory.
flkeysnews.com
Are schools closed in Miami? Broward? The Keys? What to know ahead of Ian
UPDATE: Miami-Dade public schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, and Broward schools will be closed Wednesday. As Hurricane Ian dominates the news, you may be wondering if you should send your kids to school — or if schools will even be open. Hurricane Ian is expected to...
wflx.com
Cancellations, closures caused by Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Okeechobee County public schools will be closed Wednesday. All classes at the University of South Florida have been canceled through Thursday, while classes at Florida State University...
islandernews.com
With Ian's track shifting, how much rain can South Florida expect in the coming week?
The official track for Tropical Storm Ian by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami shifted west at 5 a.m. Sunday, looking like Miami, Key Biscayne and South Florida will avoid a direct hit from the storm, predicted to become a major – Cat 3 or larger – hurricane right before it makes a Florida landfall.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Miami? Here's the latest forecast track
Miami-Dade County, along with nearly all of the southern half of Florida, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called ...
As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm's impact
As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Hurricane Ian Track, Spaghetti Models
MIAMI, Florida – NOAA's National Hurricane Center issued a Public Advisory at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, September 26, 2022, due to the presence of Hurricane Ian over the central Caribbean.
WSVN-TV
Tornado touches down in Pembroke Pines neighborhood
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through a residential area in Pembroke Pines as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids
Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Most of Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called ...
WSVN-TV
Broward, Miami-Dade schools to stay open Tuesday, after-school activities canceled
MIAMI (WSVN) - School district officials in Broward and Miami-Dade counties said classes will go on as scheduled on Tuesday, as Florida residents continue to closely monitor Hurricane Ian.
