Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Viral After Picking Up Huge Bar Tab: "Man That Pen Work Good This Summer"

Karl-Anthony Towns has had a pretty good offseason for the most part. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave him a 4-year, $224 million extension very early on in the free agency period and they now have him under contract for 6 seasons. Some more good news for Towns would follow just a few days later in the form of the team trading for Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster move.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Jamal Crawford Says He Doesn't Respect Any NBA All-Time List That Doesn't Include Kobe Bryant In The Top 5: "The Mentality, Along With Everything Else Is The Great Separator..."

When it comes to the best of the best in the NBA, names like Michael Jordan and LeBron James frequently come up in debates and conversations. But when it comes time to determine Kobe Bryant's place on the All-Time ranking, the opinions are much more varied. While he's easily up there next to LeBron and Jordan to some, Kobe isn't even a top 10 all-time player for others.
NBA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Fires Back After Ben Simmons Called Him Out: "The Reason Why People Don't Know What's Going On Is Because You Ain't Talking."

Ben Simmons stirred the pot this week after starring in a revealing interview with former teammate JJ Redick. The Brooklyn Nets star is getting ready to face a new season with a different team and took his chance to talk about all the stuff that happened in the past year and how he's feeling ahead of the 2022-23 season.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka's affair was uncovered

Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. Entertainment Tonight...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Hilariously Troll Dwyane Wade After Cavaliers Announce Contract Extension For Dean Wade: "The Best DWade In Cleveland's History."

Some players' names are synonymous with the franchises that they give a majority of their careers. Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks, Tim Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs, and Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers, are all excellent examples of superstars who stayed and won with the teams that drafted them. However, things don't always work out magically, sometimes legends have to leave the teams where they've spent their careers in their later years.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There's Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22

When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet again, suiting up for only 26 games (four starts) amid nagging ankle problems, but it appears he is ready to give the Knicks a huge boost after playing well during the Knicks’ short-lived playoff run in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubles Down On His Desire To Be Part Of 'The Kardashians' Show: "I Wanted To Be A Part Of The Family. Maybe Be The Chef, The Driver..."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready to face another huge 2022-23 NBA season, where the Milwaukee Bucks will try to get their crown back after losing to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2022 playoffs. The Greek Freak couldn't dismantle the Celtics' defense, and the absence of Khris Middleton hurt their chances to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
MILWAUKEE, WI

