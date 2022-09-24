Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Yardbarker
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley shares never-been-told story involving his sister, Russell Westbrook
It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley don’t like each other very much. As it turns out, however, the beef between the two Los Angeles Lakers teammate might actually be a thing of the past. In a recent interview, Beverley revealed a never-before-heard story involving his...
Yardbarker
James Harden Flexes His Peak Gym Body In Viral Photo With Allen Iverson Mural
After several seasons of drama and chaos, James Harden has really ignited his doubters and haters. Now, with so much to prove, Harden will have to work harder than ever before if he wants to call this season a success for his legacy. While some Sixers fans continue to worry...
NBA・
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Debuts New Look At Media Day
Butler said he is unsure if he will keep hairdo during the season
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Viral After Picking Up Huge Bar Tab: "Man That Pen Work Good This Summer"
Karl-Anthony Towns has had a pretty good offseason for the most part. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave him a 4-year, $224 million extension very early on in the free agency period and they now have him under contract for 6 seasons. Some more good news for Towns would follow just a few days later in the form of the team trading for Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster move.
Yardbarker
Jamal Crawford Says He Doesn't Respect Any NBA All-Time List That Doesn't Include Kobe Bryant In The Top 5: "The Mentality, Along With Everything Else Is The Great Separator..."
When it comes to the best of the best in the NBA, names like Michael Jordan and LeBron James frequently come up in debates and conversations. But when it comes time to determine Kobe Bryant's place on the All-Time ranking, the opinions are much more varied. While he's easily up there next to LeBron and Jordan to some, Kobe isn't even a top 10 all-time player for others.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Fires Back After Ben Simmons Called Him Out: "The Reason Why People Don't Know What's Going On Is Because You Ain't Talking."
Ben Simmons stirred the pot this week after starring in a revealing interview with former teammate JJ Redick. The Brooklyn Nets star is getting ready to face a new season with a different team and took his chance to talk about all the stuff that happened in the past year and how he's feeling ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered
Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. Entertainment Tonight...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
NBA Agent Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Coaching Future: "He's Done."
On the surface, nothing about Ime Udoka's current situation is simple. After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his very first year, Udoka's relationship/affair with a fellow Celtics staffer came to light this summer, and it has resulted in a one-year suspension for the coach. But that's not...
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
Nets star PG Kyrie Irving: 'I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated'
Along with men's tennis star Novak Djokovic, Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets has been one of the most notable and outspoken superstar athletes when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Still unvaccinated, the seven-time All-Star missed a number of home games last season due to restrictions for unvaccinated people in New York City, though that changed in March.
Yardbarker
Cameron Payne Says His ‘Heart Sank’ After Hearing Rumors Of Suns Trading For Kevin Durant: "Thank The Lord It Didn't Happen"
The Phoenix Suns have had an incredibly rough offseason after one of the all-time terrible endings to a season. The 64-win Suns were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by an underdog Dallas Mavericks team that blew the Suns out in Phoenix in Game 7 in one of the most one-sided Game 7's in playoff history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Hilariously Troll Dwyane Wade After Cavaliers Announce Contract Extension For Dean Wade: "The Best DWade In Cleveland's History."
Some players' names are synonymous with the franchises that they give a majority of their careers. Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks, Tim Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs, and Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers, are all excellent examples of superstars who stayed and won with the teams that drafted them. However, things don't always work out magically, sometimes legends have to leave the teams where they've spent their careers in their later years.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."
The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
Yardbarker
Adrian Wojnarowski Confirms That Ime Udoka's Career Is Not Over: "This Is Not Going To Be A Death Knell For Him..."
In the aftermath of a major scandal, Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing the possibility of his coaching career being over for good. With so much weight surrounding the crisis in Boston, it seems only a matter of time before his suspension turns into a full-blown exit. And while some...
Yardbarker
Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22
When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet again, suiting up for only 26 games (four starts) amid nagging ankle problems, but it appears he is ready to give the Knicks a huge boost after playing well during the Knicks’ short-lived playoff run in 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knicks giving another chance to player previously banned from NBA for drugs
One young player will be getting his shot at redemption in The Big Apple. The New York Knicks announced Sunday that they have signed guard Jalen Harris to a free-agent contract. The team did not disclose terms of the deal. After spending his 2020-21 rookie year on the Toronto Raptors,...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Ohio State's All-Black Jerseys: “And By The Way These Black Unis Are Sick!”
LeBron James' allegiance to Ohio State is well known at this point. James is a massive Buckeyes fan who has stated in the past that if he had decided to go to college instead of directly entering the NBA from high school, then he would have headed over to OSU.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubles Down On His Desire To Be Part Of 'The Kardashians' Show: "I Wanted To Be A Part Of The Family. Maybe Be The Chef, The Driver..."
Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready to face another huge 2022-23 NBA season, where the Milwaukee Bucks will try to get their crown back after losing to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2022 playoffs. The Greek Freak couldn't dismantle the Celtics' defense, and the absence of Khris Middleton hurt their chances to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
Comments / 0