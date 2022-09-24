Box Score PISCATAWAY, NJ -- In the return of head coach Meghan Ryan Nezmer to Rutgers, where she spent 18 years as a player and coach, the Terps battled the fourth-ranked Scarlet Knights even for 87 minutes until Rutgers' Sara Brocious scored with 2:12 left in regulation to give the home team the win at Yurcak Field. The Terps are now 2-3-5 overall and 1-2-0 in the Big Ten while Rutgers improved to 10-1-0 and 2-1-0 in conference play.

