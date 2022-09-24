ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

umterps.com

Maryland Places Fifth At TPC Potomac

POTOMAC, MD - The Maryland men's golf team finished fifth out of nine teams at the 2022 Howard/ University of San Francisco (USF) Intercollegiate on Tuesday in their second tournament of the season. Senior Will Celiberti, who played the event as an individual, finished in a two-way tie for 16th. He posted a score of 225 (73-74-78), at 15 over par.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

No. 3 Terrapins Dominate Spartans, 7-2

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 3 Maryland dominated Michigan State, 7-2, Sunday afternoon at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex. The Terrapins (9-1, 3-0 B1G) scored three goals in the first 9:35 of the match and never looked back to win their third straight Big Ten contest. Six different Terps...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Solomon Eye Physicians & Surgeons Terp of The Week - Leah Crouse

College Park, MD -- Each week during the 2022-23 season a Maryland student-athlete, who has shown excellence on and off the playing field, will be selected as the Solomon Eye Physicians & Surgeons Terp of the Week. This week's Solomon Eye Physicians & Surgeons Terp of the Week is Graduate...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Late Goal Lifts No. 4 Rutgers Past Maryland, 1-0

Box Score PISCATAWAY, NJ -- In the return of head coach Meghan Ryan Nezmer to Rutgers, where she spent 18 years as a player and coach, the Terps battled the fourth-ranked Scarlet Knights even for 87 minutes until Rutgers' Sara Brocious scored with 2:12 left in regulation to give the home team the win at Yurcak Field. The Terps are now 2-3-5 overall and 1-2-0 in the Big Ten while Rutgers improved to 10-1-0 and 2-1-0 in conference play.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Maryland Softball to Play at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Following the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball® World Series this August and an exciting Summer of Softball that concluded with the most-watched Little League Softball® World Series, Little League® International will be welcoming its softball community to the iconic Howard J. Lamade Stadium for the first ever Girls with Game Experience event on Saturday, October 15, 2022.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

