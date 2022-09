After a scheduled 3:30 p.m. game this weekend vs. Wake Forest, the Florida State football team will be back under the lights next weekend. The ACC announced Monday morning that the Seminoles' Oct. 8 game at NC State will be played at either 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. It will be broadcast on ABC if it is picked as the 7:30 game and on ACC Network if it is the 8 p.m. game. The other game that will be at either 7:30 or 8 is Clemson's game at Boston College.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO