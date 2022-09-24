ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Scarlet Nation

Scouting Clemson

Here is a scouting report on No. 5-ranked Clemson, who hosts No. 10-ranked NC State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. Clemson’s defense just seems better when he’s on the field, but that has been a mixed bag the last three years, including missing last year's loss at NC State. The 6-1, 290-pounder has seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks (both against Wake Forest) in two games this season. He has played in 32 games in four years, accumulating 87 tackles, 19.5 tackels for loss and 11.5 sacks. Davis was a Rivals.com four-star prospect out of Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva High in the class of 2019.
CLEMSON, SC
Scarlet Nation

MONDAY INSIDER

1. Well they're comin' to your city. ESPN's College GameDay set returns to Clemson for the first time since 2020. Thus the festive vibe on campus should be kicked up a couple of notches. Even though that's a long window between the show at Saturday's 7:30 p.m. kickoff against N.C....
CLEMSON, SC
Scarlet Nation

Georgia gets a taste of adversity

Georgia played its worst game of the year and still won by 17 points. Overall, that's a good result. The Bulldogs sleepwalked their way to a 39-22 victory despite three turnovers and an up-and-down defensive performance. A win is a win. But Kirby Smart and his players also know they...
ATHENS, GA
Scarlet Nation

Issues with Georgia's defense become evident

When your defense has been as impressive as Georgia’s, it’s natural to feel concerned if an opposing offense moves the ball consistently. After all, the 22 points Kent State posted in Georgia's 39-22 win on Saturday represented the most allowed in a regular season game since a 31-24 win over Mississippi State on November 11, 2020.
ATHENS, GA
Scarlet Nation

Film Don't Lie: Georgia vs. Kent State

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video and data to break down what Georgia did vs. Kent State. Film Don't Lie looks at what went wrong with Georgia's defense. It also highlights the good and bad with Georgia's offense. The Play of the Game is a first down completion...
ATHENS, GA

