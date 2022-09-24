Here is a scouting report on No. 5-ranked Clemson, who hosts No. 10-ranked NC State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. Clemson’s defense just seems better when he’s on the field, but that has been a mixed bag the last three years, including missing last year's loss at NC State. The 6-1, 290-pounder has seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks (both against Wake Forest) in two games this season. He has played in 32 games in four years, accumulating 87 tackles, 19.5 tackels for loss and 11.5 sacks. Davis was a Rivals.com four-star prospect out of Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva High in the class of 2019.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO