Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
As Atlanta Braves Visit the White House, Biden’s Press Secretary Suggests a “Conversation” Is Needed About a Name ChangeToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
UPDATE: Atlanta's National Cybersecurity Summit postponed due to Hurricane IanD.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
fromtherumbleseat.com
A Retrospective Roundtable About Geoff Collins
Now that Geoff Collins has officially been relieved of duties, the staff here at FTRS wanted to take an opportunity to offer a bit of a retrospective on the Geoff Collins era, so we came up with this list of questions (Mailbag style). We hope you enjoy!. After Paul Johnson...
fromtherumbleseat.com
The Georgia Tech Head Coaching Job Probably Isn’t What You Think It Is
Geoff Collins’ tenure as Georgia Tech’s head coach recently came to an end following a 27-10 loss to a flawed UCF team, leaving his final record as head coach on the Flats at 10-28. As with any coach being fired, there’s been some resulting discourse about the job...
fromtherumbleseat.com
Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury Has Been Fired
Georgia Tech has officially dismissed Athletic Director Todd Stansbury after nearly six years in the position. Stansbury, a Georgia Tech alumnus, was hired by Georgia Tech in 2016 following the disastrous Mike Bobinski era. I’m sure there are others (read Jake Grant) who are more apt to talk about Stansbury’s...
fromtherumbleseat.com
Georgia Tech Football: Head Coach Geoff Collins has been Relieved of Duties
Georgia Tech has officially announced the dismissal of Geoff Collins and AD Todd Stansbury. AHC/OL Coach Brent Key will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Per Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Geoff Collins is no longer Georgia Tech’s head coach. After being...
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders potentially replacing Geoff Collins leaves media mixed
It’s an interesting location and an interesting job, so maybe it needs an interesting hire. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments. Here’s a collection of media members said about Collins’ firing and why Sanders — among others —...
FAMU announces closures of Hurricane Ian
Florida A&M University has canceled classes from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30 at the Tallahassee campus.
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
WALB 10
ASU mourning death of student
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college. Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Durham’s official cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner, ASU confirmed.
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Category 3 storm moving faster with winds at 120 mph
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ian strengthened into a major hurricane Tuesday as its track moved east into Central Florida. Many hurricane shelters across Orange County are set to open in 12 hours, at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. See our full story below:. 5 p.m. update:. Hurricane Ian is continuing to...
WESH
Bethune–Cookman University issues mandatory campus evacuation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune–Cookman University in Daytona Beach has issued a mandatory evacuation order for its campus asTropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. The order is effective Monday at noon. "Students are encouraged to make plans to evacuate the residence halls," a post from the school said.
erau.edu
Embry-Riddle Announces Campus Closure as Hurricane Ian Changes Track
Note: This page will be routinely updated with new information as it becomes available. Following an overnight change in Hurricane Ian’s likely path, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University plans to close its Daytona Beach Campus beginning at 5 p.m. EDT or the end of regular business shifts on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Our Worldwide headquarters location in Daytona Beach will close at noon EDT on Wednesday.
Georgia mayor dies in motocross accident, officials say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — A mayor of a small Georgia city died in a motocross accident on Saturday morning, according to officials. Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton, according to interim Mayor Gary Crisp.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia
The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
How Much Is Val Demings Worth?
Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
Henry County Daily Herald
While DeSantis was flying legal asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard, business owners in his state were struggling for workers
For the past two years Jan Gautam has been filling in sporadically as a housekeeper at hotels in Orlando, Florida, run by Interessant Hotels & Resort Management, or IHRMC. When he's not making beds, he's busy running the company. He's the President and CEO of IHRMC — which is based in Orlando, Florida.
Allegations against metro Atlanta police officer lead to her resignation
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local police lieutenant is out of a job after several officers accused her of causing a hostile work environment. The officers said she was stealing money and drinking on the job, among other claims. Now, the city of South Fulton has asked an outside police agency to investigate the matter.
askflagler.com
Flagler County Still in Hurricane Ian’s Path as of Monday
Though a degree of uncertainty still remains, Flagler County is still within the projected path of Hurricane Ian as of Monday afternoon. Initial landfall on the gulf coast of Florida is expected late Wednesday or early Thursday, with impact to the Flagler and Volusia County areas occurring some time Friday.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Volusia County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane. Florida is within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare, here is the emergency information to know in Brevard County, including evacuations, road closures, school...
fox35orlando.com
2015 cold case: Who killed Sanford store owner Joshua Hur?
SANFORD, Fla. - On December 23, 2015, Joshua Hur was robbed, shot, and killed. The Sanford store owner was on his way to church hours before Christmas Eve. He left behind two children and a lasting mark on his community. "We got a phone call around 7:11 in the evening...
newsdaytonabeach.com
One Dead, One Arrested in Daytona Road Rage Shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department has arrested one individual in connection to the Saturday road rage shooting that left one victim dead. Suspect Ricardo Allen Gibbs, 35, was initially charged with attempted murder until the victim succumbed to his wounds at Halifax Medical Center. Then, the charge was upgraded to murder.
