Atlanta, GA

fromtherumbleseat.com

A Retrospective Roundtable About Geoff Collins

Now that Geoff Collins has officially been relieved of duties, the staff here at FTRS wanted to take an opportunity to offer a bit of a retrospective on the Geoff Collins era, so we came up with this list of questions (Mailbag style). We hope you enjoy!. After Paul Johnson...
ATLANTA, GA
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury Has Been Fired

Georgia Tech has officially dismissed Athletic Director Todd Stansbury after nearly six years in the position. Stansbury, a Georgia Tech alumnus, was hired by Georgia Tech in 2016 following the disastrous Mike Bobinski era. I’m sure there are others (read Jake Grant) who are more apt to talk about Stansbury’s...
ATLANTA, GA
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Football: Head Coach Geoff Collins has been Relieved of Duties

Georgia Tech has officially announced the dismissal of Geoff Collins and AD Todd Stansbury. AHC/OL Coach Brent Key will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Per Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Geoff Collins is no longer Georgia Tech’s head coach. After being...
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

ASU mourning death of student

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college. Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Durham’s official cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner, ASU confirmed.
ALBANY, GA
WESH

Bethune–Cookman University issues mandatory campus evacuation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune–Cookman University in Daytona Beach has issued a mandatory evacuation order for its campus asTropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. The order is effective Monday at noon. "Students are encouraged to make plans to evacuate the residence halls," a post from the school said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
erau.edu

Embry-Riddle Announces Campus Closure as Hurricane Ian Changes Track

Note: This page will be routinely updated with new information as it becomes available. Following an overnight change in Hurricane Ian’s likely path, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University plans to close its Daytona Beach Campus beginning at 5 p.m. EDT or the end of regular business shifts on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Our Worldwide headquarters location in Daytona Beach will close at noon EDT on Wednesday.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia

The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
ORLANDO, FL
askflagler.com

Flagler County Still in Hurricane Ian’s Path as of Monday

Though a degree of uncertainty still remains, Flagler County is still within the projected path of Hurricane Ian as of Monday afternoon. Initial landfall on the gulf coast of Florida is expected late Wednesday or early Thursday, with impact to the Flagler and Volusia County areas occurring some time Friday.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2015 cold case: Who killed Sanford store owner Joshua Hur?

SANFORD, Fla. - On December 23, 2015, Joshua Hur was robbed, shot, and killed. The Sanford store owner was on his way to church hours before Christmas Eve. He left behind two children and a lasting mark on his community. "We got a phone call around 7:11 in the evening...
SANFORD, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

One Dead, One Arrested in Daytona Road Rage Shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department has arrested one individual in connection to the Saturday road rage shooting that left one victim dead. Suspect Ricardo Allen Gibbs, 35, was initially charged with attempted murder until the victim succumbed to his wounds at Halifax Medical Center. Then, the charge was upgraded to murder.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

