After six years back at Georgia Tech, athletic director Todd Stansbury is out after tying himself to head coach Geoff Collins. Collins racked up a 10-28 record and Stansbury gave him a vote of confidence at the end of the 2021 season after losing the final two games of that year by a combined score of 100-0. The AD gave Collins a vote of confidence based on closer losses and gave him a fourth season sealing their fates together.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO