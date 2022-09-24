ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

theScore

U.S. wins Presidents Cup for 12th time

The United States sailed to a 12th Presidents Cup victory Sunday by a score of 17.5-12.5 with Xander Schauffele clinching the winning point. It's the ninth straight victory for the U.S. in the biennial event. Jordan Spieth was the first American to score a point for his team Sunday with...
GolfWRX

Five Things We Learned: Day Three of the 2022 Presidents Cup

A funny thing happened on the way to the rout: orange pylons went up and the route to the rout was closed for repairs. Team World said, in its collective language, NOT TODAY. With eight points up for grabs, and the potential for Team USA to win the match with one day left, Team World won six of eight matches and closed the gap to four points. Can I get an Amen, or a holla, or at least a dab? In Friday’s installment of #FiveThingsWeLearned, it was suggested by an astute and prescient writer that this may not be a done deal. Well, heading into Sunday, it ain’t. Let’s get to the five things we learned on Saturday, in Charlotte, at Quail Hollow, of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup recaps: Led by Tom Kim, Internationals pull within four points

This thing ain't over yet. While the Americans still lead this 14th Presidents Cup by a comfortable margin, the Internationals are still alive after taking Saturday afternoon's fourballs session, 3-1, and closing the gap to 11-7 entering Sunday singles. Tom Kim, the 20-year-old rookie from South Korea, and another rookie,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Presidents Cup: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas remain unbeaten while Internationals win first session of the week in Saturday four-ball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The momentum swayed back toward the Internationals on Saturday at the 2022 Presidents Cup, but Trevor Immelman’s squad still has a steep hill to climb. After splitting the morning foursomes session at Quail Hollow Club, the worldwide all-stars won their first session of the week in the afternoon, mounting a pair of late comebacks in the first and last matches to swipe a 3-1 win and bring the overall score to 11-7.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Budding International star Tom Kim steals the show on Saturday at the Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two months ago, Tom Kim joined the PGA Tour as a special temporary member in a quest to earn his card for the 2022-23 season. Last month, he claimed his first win on Tour at the 2022 Wyndham Championship and started to grow in popularity in the golf world, largely due to the origin of his name stemming from the TV show, Thomas the Tank Engine.
Jordan Spieth
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Presidents Cup 2022 Sunday singles matches, tee times as U.S. leads Internationals, 11-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s advantage Americans in the race to 15½ points on Sunday at the 2022 Presidents Cup, but the Internationals gained some ground on Saturday. Trevor Immelman’s squad dug themselves into a hole with a pair of 4-1 losses on Thursday and Friday but put the shovel down on Saturday. The Internationals split the morning foursomes at Quail Hollow Club then proceeded to win their first session of the week in afternoon four-ball after flipping a pair of matches over the final three holes to bring the overall score to 11-7.
