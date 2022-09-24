Read full article on original website
'I was pretty pissed off': Justin Thomas responds to Si Woo Kim shushing the crowd at the 2022 Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Justin Thomas and Si Woo Kim went out first in the Sunday singles matches at the 2022 Presidents Cup, and the pair of The Players champions didn’t disappoint. Thomas held a 2-up lead at the turn but started to leak a little oil on the...
U.S. wins Presidents Cup for 12th time
The United States sailed to a 12th Presidents Cup victory Sunday by a score of 17.5-12.5 with Xander Schauffele clinching the winning point. It's the ninth straight victory for the U.S. in the biennial event. Jordan Spieth was the first American to score a point for his team Sunday with...
Presidents Cup 2022: Jordan Spieth leads Team USA to 9th straight win
American dominance in the Presidents Cup continues. Team USA rolled to an early win over the International Team on Sunday afternoon at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, marking their ninth-straight win at the biennial event. The Americans now hold a 12-1-1 overall record, and have never lost in the United States.
Five Things We Learned: Day Three of the 2022 Presidents Cup
A funny thing happened on the way to the rout: orange pylons went up and the route to the rout was closed for repairs. Team World said, in its collective language, NOT TODAY. With eight points up for grabs, and the potential for Team USA to win the match with one day left, Team World won six of eight matches and closed the gap to four points. Can I get an Amen, or a holla, or at least a dab? In Friday’s installment of #FiveThingsWeLearned, it was suggested by an astute and prescient writer that this may not be a done deal. Well, heading into Sunday, it ain’t. Let’s get to the five things we learned on Saturday, in Charlotte, at Quail Hollow, of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Presidents Cup recaps: Led by Tom Kim, Internationals pull within four points
This thing ain't over yet. While the Americans still lead this 14th Presidents Cup by a comfortable margin, the Internationals are still alive after taking Saturday afternoon's fourballs session, 3-1, and closing the gap to 11-7 entering Sunday singles. Tom Kim, the 20-year-old rookie from South Korea, and another rookie,...
Presidents Cup: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas remain unbeaten while Internationals win first session of the week in Saturday four-ball
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The momentum swayed back toward the Internationals on Saturday at the 2022 Presidents Cup, but Trevor Immelman’s squad still has a steep hill to climb. After splitting the morning foursomes session at Quail Hollow Club, the worldwide all-stars won their first session of the week in the afternoon, mounting a pair of late comebacks in the first and last matches to swipe a 3-1 win and bring the overall score to 11-7.
Budding International star Tom Kim steals the show on Saturday at the Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two months ago, Tom Kim joined the PGA Tour as a special temporary member in a quest to earn his card for the 2022-23 season. Last month, he claimed his first win on Tour at the 2022 Wyndham Championship and started to grow in popularity in the golf world, largely due to the origin of his name stemming from the TV show, Thomas the Tank Engine.
International team cuts into U.S. lead at Presidents Cup
The International team won five of eight matches Saturday to cut into the U.S. team’s lead after three days of
Golf-Scrappy Internationals stun U.S. to leave Presidents Cup up for grabs
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 24 (Reuters) - The underdog Internationals bared their teeth on Saturday, outplaying the United States in a marathon day of golf to leave American fans stunned and the Presidents Cup suddenly up for grabs.
Presidents Cup 2022 Sunday singles matches, tee times as U.S. leads Internationals, 11-7
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s advantage Americans in the race to 15½ points on Sunday at the 2022 Presidents Cup, but the Internationals gained some ground on Saturday. Trevor Immelman’s squad dug themselves into a hole with a pair of 4-1 losses on Thursday and Friday but put the shovel down on Saturday. The Internationals split the morning foursomes at Quail Hollow Club then proceeded to win their first session of the week in afternoon four-ball after flipping a pair of matches over the final three holes to bring the overall score to 11-7.
