FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints' Winston misses practice, expects to play in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston says he's preparing to start in the NFL's first international game this year after being held out of practice with a back injury that has plagued him all season
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers huddle against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Buccaneers watching Ian, balance focus with perspective
Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are attempting to focus on football while maintaining perspective as the relocated team watches from Miami as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in western Florida. "Our thoughts and hearts go out to everyone still in Tampa," Bowles said at his media availability from Miami via Zoom video conference on Wednesday. "It's bigger than the football team, No. 1. What we do is really small entertainment for people that go through a lot of rough things and hopefully we can...
