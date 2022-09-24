Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville Jaguars stun Los Angeles Chargers with dominating road victory
The Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, cementing their place as one of the best teams within the AFC.
Lawrence, Jaguars rout ailing Herbert, Chargers 38-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars not only snapped an 18-game road losing streak, they made a statement with a dominant second half that showed they might be shedding their tag as one of the league’s worst franchises. Lawrence threw for 262 yards and...
New England Patriots week three injury report vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens square off in week three. It’s the Patriots home opener, but what do their injury lists look like? Injuries are already plaguing many teams across the NFL, and both the Patriots and Ravens will have their own to deal with. Depending on...
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown
There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 'didn't want to quit on the team' in 38-10 home loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It was an embarrassing loss for the Los Angeles Chargers, made spectacular only by one incredibly befuddling decision. With 4:54 remaining in a 38-10 beatdown by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert -- 10 days removed from suffering a fracture to his rib cartilage -- trotted onto the field at SoFi Stadium to play a final series.
Final score prediction for Week 3: Jaguars vs. Chargers
History is not on the side of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. In five trips to play on the road against the Chargers — four times in San Diego, once in Los Angeles, the Jaguars are 0-5 all-time. The only three wins in the franchise’s history in Pacific Time...
Reich on Emergence of Rookie Receivers: 'That's a Sign'
Indianapolis Colts rookie receivers Alec Pierce and Jelani Woods stepped up big against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Eagles claim No. 1 spot; Titans, Cowboys and Jaguars fly up the board
Last week, the Bills felt like a juggernaut that had transcended the accepted bounds of the NFL Power Rankings. Seven days later, they can't even call the No. 1 spot their own. Such is life in the NFL, where everything is temporary and nothing is what it seems. Yesterday's Bills...
Three Scenarios for the Chargers LT Problem
The loss of Rashawn Slater to the Charger’s offensive line is probably the worst news we could have received following a loss. Slater went out late in the third quarter in yesterdays 38-10 loss against the Jaguars. Earlier today, Adam Schefter reported that the All-Pro suffered a torn bicep tendon, and is likely to miss the rest of the season. Here, we will go over each scenario, ranging from most likely to the least likely, that could be possible solutions for Los Angeles.
Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater suffer scary injuries in Week 3 loss to Jaguars
Not only did the Los Angeles Chargers get completely embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but they could be dealing with some brutal implications from a pair of injuries. Star pass-rusher Joey Bosa suffered a groin injury in the loss and left tackle Rashawn Slater, one of Justin Herbert’s key protectors, is dealing with a biceps issue. Via Ian Rapoport:
Everything to know from Chargers' 38-10 loss to Jaguars
The Chargers were dominated by the Jaguars in Week 3, 38-10. To recap the game, here is everything to know. Justin Herbert toughened it out and decided to play through his fractured rib cartilage. But ultimately, it did not make much of a difference. Herbert still had his weekly jaw-dropping throw, but his injury affected the accuracy of his throws, as a handful were behind receivers. He finished with a measly 55 completion percentage, nine of his passes were deflected and he threw an interception that was tipped out of the hands of Sony Michel.
