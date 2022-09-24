The Chargers were dominated by the Jaguars in Week 3, 38-10. To recap the game, here is everything to know. Justin Herbert toughened it out and decided to play through his fractured rib cartilage. But ultimately, it did not make much of a difference. Herbert still had his weekly jaw-dropping throw, but his injury affected the accuracy of his throws, as a handful were behind receivers. He finished with a measly 55 completion percentage, nine of his passes were deflected and he threw an interception that was tipped out of the hands of Sony Michel.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO