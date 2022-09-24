ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

New England Patriots week three injury report vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens square off in week three. It’s the Patriots home opener, but what do their injury lists look like? Injuries are already plaguing many teams across the NFL, and both the Patriots and Ravens will have their own to deal with. Depending on...
Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown

There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 'didn't want to quit on the team' in 38-10 home loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It was an embarrassing loss for the Los Angeles Chargers, made spectacular only by one incredibly befuddling decision. With 4:54 remaining in a 38-10 beatdown by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert -- 10 days removed from suffering a fracture to his rib cartilage -- trotted onto the field at SoFi Stadium to play a final series.
Three Scenarios for the Chargers LT Problem

The loss of Rashawn Slater to the Charger’s offensive line is probably the worst news we could have received following a loss. Slater went out late in the third quarter in yesterdays 38-10 loss against the Jaguars. Earlier today, Adam Schefter reported that the All-Pro suffered a torn bicep tendon, and is likely to miss the rest of the season. Here, we will go over each scenario, ranging from most likely to the least likely, that could be possible solutions for Los Angeles.
Everything to know from Chargers' 38-10 loss to Jaguars

The Chargers were dominated by the Jaguars in Week 3, 38-10. To recap the game, here is everything to know. Justin Herbert toughened it out and decided to play through his fractured rib cartilage. But ultimately, it did not make much of a difference. Herbert still had his weekly jaw-dropping throw, but his injury affected the accuracy of his throws, as a handful were behind receivers. He finished with a measly 55 completion percentage, nine of his passes were deflected and he threw an interception that was tipped out of the hands of Sony Michel.
