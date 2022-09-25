'You gotta execute in the biggest moments': Washington State falls flat in crunch time, suffers heartbreaking loss to No. 15 Oregon

Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Loss to Oregon will 'sting for a while,' but Washington State encouraged by potential
PULLMAN – Saturday’s showdown between Washington State and Oregon had all the high-drama thrills of a Pac-12 classic. The Cougars and Ducks traded highlights during an electrifying conference opener at Gesa Field. The visitors from Oregon rallied back from a 12-point deficit in the final six minutes to claim a wild 44-41 victory in front of a sold-out crowd and a national Fox television audience.
nbcrightnow.com
'It's all in motion right now': Eastern Washington's matchup against Florida delayed as Hurricane Ian draws closer
For all the Eastern Washington players who grew up wanting to play football on Sundays, this week looks to be their chance. “We made a couple jokes in the locker room about that,” EWU wide receiver Freddie Roberson said Tuesday during the team’s media availability. “It’s just going to be fun to play on Sunday instead of Saturday.”
nbcrightnow.com
Commentary: The Huskies have already washed away bad taste of last season. The wins — and good vibes — are back
By now, all remnants of the offensive eyesore put forth by the Huskies last season should be wiped from the memory banks. This is a Washington team that can move the ball with precision and guile, filled with playmakers and guided by a quarterback who even on what appeared early to be a comparative off day – emphasis on comparative and early – still is in complete control.
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington and Florida monitoring Hurricane Ian, Saturday's game 'scheduled as planned'
The Eastern Washington Eagles football team has known for some time it was headed to Florida this weekend to play the Gators, but now it seems the Eagles may also be contending with a hurricane. University of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin released a statement Monday morning that said the...
nbcrightnow.com
Whitworth University partners with Hilinski's Hope for College Football Mental Health Week
SPOKANE, Wash. - Whitworth University is set to partner with Hilinki's Hope (H3H) during College Football Mental Health Week from Oct. 1-8. H3H is a foundation started by Kym and Mark Hilinski in honor of their son Tyler, a former Washington State University quarterback, who died by suicide. The H3H website says their goal is to, "help colleges and universities save lives, eliminate stigma, and scale mental wellness programs for student athletes."
nbcrightnow.com
OSU robot beats Guinness World Record for fastest 100 meters
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A robot invented at the Oregon State University College of Engineering is now a Guinness World Record holder for the fastest 100 meters by a bipedal robot, according to the OSU newsroom. Cassie the robot was developed under the direction of Jonathan Hurst, OSU robotics professor, through a $1 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, then produced by OSU spinout company Agility Robotics.
nbcrightnow.com
WSU: stink bug range expanding with climate change
PULLMAN, Wash.- A recent modelling study conducted by Washington State University (WSU) showed that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown stink bug in the United States by as much as 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, relied on data collected over 3 years of stink...
