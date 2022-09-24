Read full article on original website
bluehens.com
Volleyball Sweeps Weekend at Hampton
Box Score HAMPTON, Va. – The University of Delaware volleyball team earned its second straight win (25-18, 25-18, 25-19) over Hampton on Sunday afternoon to improve to 8-4 overall and remain a perfect 4-0 in conference play. The Blue Hens have now won seven consecutive matches. "Lily Rogers did...
bluehens.com
Carroll, Blue Hens Fifth After First Round of Golfweek Red Sky Classic
WOLCOTT, Colo. – The University of Delaware women's golf team is tied for fifth place following Monday's opening round of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. The Blue Hens posted an impressive 289 score to end the day tied for fifth out of 20 teams along with Kennesaw State. Pepperdine leads the field at 285, Fresno State and Colorado are tied for second at 287, and Xavier is fourth at 288.
bluehens.com
Men's Soccer Battles Back In Second Half To Earn Tie Against UNCW
NEWARK, Del. - Delaware's men's soccer team played UNCW to a 2-2 draw on Saturday at Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium. Brandon Sengphachanh and Sam Donnellan both scored goals in the second half for the Blue Hens (2-5-2,0-3-1) to overcome a halftime deficit, while Adam Vik made four saves. Vik...
bluehens.com
Complete Effort Pushes Blue Hens Past Hampton, 35-3
NEWARK, Del. – In a dominant effort on both sides of the ball, the No. 8 University of Delaware football team took care of business against CAA-newcomer Hampton, 35-3, in front of 16,035 fans at Delaware Stadium. With the victory, the Blue Hens improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the CAA.
bluehens.com
Gore Wins Fourth Flight Singles Title at St. Joe’s Invitational
PHILADELPHIA – Nicholas Gore claimed the fourth flight singles title on Sunday as the Delaware men's tennis team completed the three-day St. Joe's Invitational. The Kingston, Jamaica native combined for a 4-0 record over the course of the event to sit atop the fourth flight standings. Overall, the Blue...
woodsidepawprint.com
Woodside football team suffers from the injury bug
The Woodside football team, coached by Coach Justin Andrew and Coach Jaime Gonzalez, has been riddled with injuries with four people currently out, including players Mason Furtado and Giordano Presotto. Presotto is out with an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury on his right knee after getting tackled during the Sequoia...
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Virginia
VIRGINIA - Virginia has several top-notch eateries if you're in the mood for a steak. The great American restaurant chain is well represented in the region, with its crown jewel located in Tysons Corner. The eatery features high-end cuts and mahogany tables and booths. It also offers delivery and carryout options.
Virginia Aquarium mourns loss of Komodo dragon
According to a news release, 17-year-old Sanchez was an active and precocious dragon who loved resting in the sunlight, overlooking Owls Creek, and coming nose-to-nose with guests who visited him.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
WAVY News 10
Hampton woman wins $100K in Ghostbusters Va. Lottery game
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman is thinking a vacation is in order after winning the $100,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s online “Ghostbusters Cash Drop” game. The lottery says Courtney Fuller was sitting at home on a weekend when she decided to play...
Disney On Ice coming to Hampton Coliseum Oct. 13-16
The show will be taking place October 13-16 at the Hampton Coliseum, located at 1000 Coliseum Drive.
York County woman expecting to win no more than $10 in Virginia Lottery game wins $316,604 jackpot
Linda Ryan wasn't all that surprised when the Virginia Lottery contacted her to tell her she'd won something. But it was what she'd won in a Cash 5 with EZ Match game that had her dancing around the kitchen.
Hampton Roads prepares for possible severe weather but 'not expecting a direct hit' from Hurricane Ian
HAMPTON, Va. — City leaders across Hampton Roads are keeping an eye on Hurricane Ian’s forecasted path. As with most storms, the main concerns are high winds, heavy rains, and flooding. Hampton City spokesperson Robin McCormick said city leaders are not expecting a direct hit from Ian, but...
Why Virginia pizza shop is 'under old management'
In 2017, Brian Betts sold York County's beloved "The Pizza Shop" to venture into the world of toys and collectibles. After the joint closed last year, Betts decided to return to his first love.
13newsnow.com
Navy turns to HBCUs in effort to increase diversity
NORFOLK, Va. — The nation's first African-American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said, "With respect to diversity, I've got to make sure that we continue to make strides." But, according to a 2019 Congressional Research Service report the military still has a long way to go. The report says...
Missing Virginia Beach man found
Police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing Virginia Beach man.
WTKR
Newport News Fall Festival returns this weekend with variety of free activities
NEWPORT NEWS, V.a - The City of Newport News is hosting the 47th annual Fall festival this weekend. The festival returns after being canceled for two years in a row due to COVID-19. The festival will be located in Newport News Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., October 1 - 2.
Severe weather causes power outages, downed trees across Hampton Roads
According to James City County officials, strong thunderstorms in the area have caused several trees in the county to fall.
Eligibility for toll relief expands to benefit more residents
Eligibility for toll relief has expanded to benefit more Downtown and Midtown tunnel drivers, beginning November 1.
