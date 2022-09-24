ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

bluehens.com

Volleyball Sweeps Weekend at Hampton

Box Score HAMPTON, Va. – The University of Delaware volleyball team earned its second straight win (25-18, 25-18, 25-19) over Hampton on Sunday afternoon to improve to 8-4 overall and remain a perfect 4-0 in conference play. The Blue Hens have now won seven consecutive matches. "Lily Rogers did...
HAMPTON, VA
bluehens.com

Carroll, Blue Hens Fifth After First Round of Golfweek Red Sky Classic

WOLCOTT, Colo. – The University of Delaware women's golf team is tied for fifth place following Monday's opening round of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. The Blue Hens posted an impressive 289 score to end the day tied for fifth out of 20 teams along with Kennesaw State. Pepperdine leads the field at 285, Fresno State and Colorado are tied for second at 287, and Xavier is fourth at 288.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Men's Soccer Battles Back In Second Half To Earn Tie Against UNCW

NEWARK, Del. - Delaware's men's soccer team played UNCW to a 2-2 draw on Saturday at Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium. Brandon Sengphachanh and Sam Donnellan both scored goals in the second half for the Blue Hens (2-5-2,0-3-1) to overcome a halftime deficit, while Adam Vik made four saves. Vik...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Complete Effort Pushes Blue Hens Past Hampton, 35-3

NEWARK, Del. – In a dominant effort on both sides of the ball, the No. 8 University of Delaware football team took care of business against CAA-newcomer Hampton, 35-3, in front of 16,035 fans at Delaware Stadium. With the victory, the Blue Hens improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the CAA.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Gore Wins Fourth Flight Singles Title at St. Joe’s Invitational

PHILADELPHIA – Nicholas Gore claimed the fourth flight singles title on Sunday as the Delaware men's tennis team completed the three-day St. Joe's Invitational. The Kingston, Jamaica native combined for a 4-0 record over the course of the event to sit atop the fourth flight standings. Overall, the Blue...
NEWARK, DE
WAVY News 10

Hampton woman wins $100K in Ghostbusters Va. Lottery game

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman is thinking a vacation is in order after winning the $100,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s online “Ghostbusters Cash Drop” game. The lottery says Courtney Fuller was sitting at home on a weekend when she decided to play...
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

Navy turns to HBCUs in effort to increase diversity

NORFOLK, Va. — The nation's first African-American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said, "With respect to diversity, I've got to make sure that we continue to make strides." But, according to a 2019 Congressional Research Service report the military still has a long way to go. The report says...
NORFOLK, VA

