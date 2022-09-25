ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Women’s Basketball Holds First Practice of the 2022-23 Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team held its first official practice of the 2022-23 season Monday at Foster Auditorium. Alabama returns seven players who contributed over 95 percent of the Crimson Tide's points from a year ago. Included in the mix are graduate students Megan Abrams, Hannah Barber, Brittany Davis and Jada Rice as well as senior JaMya Mingo-Young. In addition to a strong core of returners, UA rounds out its roster with six newcomers including five transfers.
Alabama Posts Strong Finish to Mason Rudolph Championship

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Three Alabama women's golfers shot under par to lead the Crimson Tide's surge up the leaderboard in Sunday's final round of the Mason Rudolph Championship, jumping four spots from 11th into seventh place with a season best round of 3-under par 285. Alabama improved its score across each day of the tournament, closing tournament play in seventh overall with a team total of 10-over par 874 (297-292-285).
Volleyball Falls in Weekend Finale Sunday vs. Auburn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball came out firing with a first set win over Auburn Sunday at Foster Auditorium, but the Tigers responded to take the next three frames and the match, 3-1. Alabama (6-9, 0-3 SEC) nearly hit .300 as a team in the opening set against Auburn (13-0, 2-0 SEC), closing out the frame with a 6-1 run to take the set, 25-16. The Tigers answered right back in the second, winning 25-16 to even the match, and then shut the door with back-to-back 25-14 wins in the third and fourth sets.
Knox Leads No. 6 Alabama To 3-0 Win Over Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A goal and two assists from Felicia Knox highlighted the No. 6 Alabama soccer team's (10-1-1, 3-0-0 SEC) 3-0 win over Texas A&M (5-4-2, 0-3-0) on Sunday. Knox now holds an NCAA-leading 11 assists this season, breaking the school record of 10 set by Merel van Dongen in 2014.
