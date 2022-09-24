Read full article on original website
cofcsports.com
Cougars Complete Weekend Sweep of Seahawks
CHARLESTON, S.C. --- Anna Smith put down a match-high 14 kills to pace College of Charleston to a straight-set sweep of UNCW on Sunday afternoon in CAA action. Charleston (7-8, 2-0 CAA) won the match by scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-15 and dropped in nine service aces. The Cougars finished the match with 35 kills and nine blocks while holding UNCW (3-10, 1-3 CAA) to a .140 hitting percentage.
cofcsports.com
Dawes Goals, Stalwart Defense Gives Cougars Win Over Delaware
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Delaney Dawes scored both College of Charleston goals, and the Cougars played an outstanding defensive game in a 2-1 victory over Delaware on Sunday at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point. Charleston snapped a short two-game losing streak and evened its CAA record to 1-1...
cofcsports.com
Cougars Begin Home Stretch Against UNC Asheville
CHARLESTON, S.C. – — College of Charleston begins a three-game homestand on Tuesday when UNC Asheville visits Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point for a 7 p.m. match. The Cougars will also host William & Mary on Saturday and Incarnate Word on October 4 during this current run of home games.
cofcsports.com
Smeltzer Keys Cougars Past Seahawks to Open CAA Play
CHARLESTON, S.C. --- Tynley Smeltzer amassed a career- and match-high 31 digs and Emma Falk totaled nine kills to lead College of Charleston to a 3-1 comeback win over UNCW on Saturday evening to open CAA play. Charleston (6-8, 1-0 CAA) won the match by scores of 23-25, 25-18, 25-19...
South Carolina explodes in second half to bury Charlotte
Marshawn Lloyd rushed for a career-high 169 yards and three touchdowns as South Carolina overpowered Charlotte 56-20 Saturday night in
AthlonSports.com
North Carolina Football: 5 Thoughts Following Lopsided Loss to Notre Dame
At the end of 60 minutes, the scoreboard read Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 32. But in reality, the game wasn't that close. From the middle of the second quarter on, the Fighting Irish bulldozed the Tar Heels, dominating in almost every way, as they cruised to an easy victory.
247Sports
THE MORNING AFTER…JMU
Appalachian State finally ran out of the game-ending magic it should’ve never needed during a stunning 32-28 home loss to JMU. Leading 28-3 in the second quarter, App State was outscored 29-0 over the final 36:10 in a two-phase breakdown of offense and defense, which also extended to the Mountaineer sideline.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina-Charlotte broadcast quality brings complaints on social media
South Carolina fans aren’t too happy with the broadcast quality on ESPNU. Announcers were mispronouncing names, the footage is fuzzy and fans are complaining that coverage isn’t relevant. Multiple complaints like this have happened this season. As for the game itself, the Gamecocks are struggling. The Charlotte 49ers...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $15M or $300K per job to keep ACC headquarters in state
(The Center Square) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will take advantage of $15 million in state funds to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, an incentive designed to keep 50 jobs in the state. That adds up to $300,000 in taxpayer money per job at the ACC’s headquarters....
Permit submitted for Texas-based Whataburger In Charlotte
A permit has been submitted for a Charlotte Whataburger, a wildly popular burger joint located mainly in Texas, city records show.
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLT
In the city of Charlotte, NC, there is one main airport available to the public that allows you to fly pretty much anywhere in the world. This airport covers five thousand five hundred fifty-eight acres or about two thousand two hundred forty-nine hectares of land. This hub for commercial flights is known as Charlotte Douglas International Airport or CLT for short according to IATA airport codes. It has a website for anyone in the Charlotte area who might be interested in booking a flight from there and if you ever need to know the address for this airport, you just need to type in 5501 Josh Birmingham Parkway Charlotte, NC into Google Maps or some other GPS app.
kiss951.com
Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte
Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country
As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
Charlotte Stories
3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.
Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
WMBF
Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
WBTV
Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte
A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting. Updated: 5...
Largest dogfighting ring in South Carolina history broken up
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A joint team of more than 60 state and federal law enforcement officers took part in breaking up what is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history over the September 24th weekend. According to reports, officers interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in...
Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
Columbus McKinnon moving headquarters to Charlotte from New York
CHARLOTTE — Columbus McKinnon Corp. is moving its headquarters to Charlotte from the Buffalo area of New York within the next 18 months and will look to grow its local headcount. The move will include CEO David Wilson and the company’s other top three executive leaders. Eric Bormann,...
