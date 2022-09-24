ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

Related
cofcsports.com

Cougars Complete Weekend Sweep of Seahawks

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- Anna Smith put down a match-high 14 kills to pace College of Charleston to a straight-set sweep of UNCW on Sunday afternoon in CAA action. Charleston (7-8, 2-0 CAA) won the match by scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-15 and dropped in nine service aces. The Cougars finished the match with 35 kills and nine blocks while holding UNCW (3-10, 1-3 CAA) to a .140 hitting percentage.
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Dawes Goals, Stalwart Defense Gives Cougars Win Over Delaware

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Delaney Dawes scored both College of Charleston goals, and the Cougars played an outstanding defensive game in a 2-1 victory over Delaware on Sunday at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point. Charleston snapped a short two-game losing streak and evened its CAA record to 1-1...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
cofcsports.com

Cougars Begin Home Stretch Against UNC Asheville

CHARLESTON, S.C. – — College of Charleston begins a three-game homestand on Tuesday when UNC Asheville visits Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point for a 7 p.m. match. The Cougars will also host William & Mary on Saturday and Incarnate Word on October 4 during this current run of home games.
ASHEVILLE, NC
cofcsports.com

Smeltzer Keys Cougars Past Seahawks to Open CAA Play

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- Tynley Smeltzer amassed a career- and match-high 31 digs and Emma Falk totaled nine kills to lead College of Charleston to a 3-1 comeback win over UNCW on Saturday evening to open CAA play. Charleston (6-8, 1-0 CAA) won the match by scores of 23-25, 25-18, 25-19...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Drexel, NC
City
Asheville, NC
City
Charleston, SC
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Charleston, SC
Sports
247Sports

THE MORNING AFTER…JMU

Appalachian State finally ran out of the game-ending magic it should’ve never needed during a stunning 32-28 home loss to JMU. Leading 28-3 in the second quarter, App State was outscored 29-0 over the final 36:10 in a two-phase breakdown of offense and defense, which also extended to the Mountaineer sideline.
BOONE, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina-Charlotte broadcast quality brings complaints on social media

South Carolina fans aren’t too happy with the broadcast quality on ESPNU. Announcers were mispronouncing names, the footage is fuzzy and fans are complaining that coverage isn’t relevant. Multiple complaints like this have happened this season. As for the game itself, the Gamecocks are struggling. The Charlotte 49ers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#Unc Asheville#College Of Charleston#Cougars
Tyler Mc.

History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLT

In the city of Charlotte, NC, there is one main airport available to the public that allows you to fly pretty much anywhere in the world. This airport covers five thousand five hundred fifty-eight acres or about two thousand two hundred forty-nine hectares of land. This hub for commercial flights is known as Charlotte Douglas International Airport or CLT for short according to IATA airport codes. It has a website for anyone in the Charlotte area who might be interested in booking a flight from there and if you ever need to know the address for this airport, you just need to type in 5501 Josh Birmingham Parkway Charlotte, NC into Google Maps or some other GPS app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte

Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kiss951.com

North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country

As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.

Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
WMBF

Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTV

Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte

A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting. Updated: 5...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
STATESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy