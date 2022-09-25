ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

wvxu.org

Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio

Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio

If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize County farm honored for conservation

REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Honda employees waiting for overtime wages, workers say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at Honda’s manufacturing facility in Marysville tell NBC4 they are owed overtime wages for hours they worked as far back as December. Multiple workers contacted NBC4 Investigates in response to a report about overpaid bonuses that the automaker was working to recoup from Marysville employees. “I feel like there was […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Family, doctor urge public to learn signs of sepsis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Koti Epperson nearly lost her son to sepsis. Now the family is working to help others avoid the same thing. “I just assumed he had caught a virus at school and it would just need to run its course,” said Koti Epperson about her son Nash's battle with sepsis.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Missing Ohio 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent

On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him after he left the living room and went toward the bedroom, according to a news release from the department.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

1,800 Ohio Army National Guard soldiers preparing to deploy overseas

DAYTON, Ohio — Ohio Army National Guard troops across the state are saying their goodbyes this week. 1,800 soldiers are being sent off in a series of deployment ceremonies across the state this week. The soldiers from are from the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and will be headed...
crawfordcountynow.com

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

TROY TOWNSHIP—The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 4:26 PM, on State Route 314 at State Route 97 in Troy Township, Morrow County. Catherine Smires, age 68, of Marengo, Ohio, was...

