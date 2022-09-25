ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

fgcuathletics.com

Weber Named USPTA College Coach of the Year

FORT MYERS, Fla. – FGCU men's tennis head coach CJ Weber has been named the 2022 United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) Steve Wilkinson Florida Division College Coach of the Year. "I was really excited and honored to receive this award from the USPTA!" said Weber. "The USPTA does...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Eagles Place 10th To Close Old Town Collegiate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - FGCU Men's Golf finished 10th to complete action at the Old Town Collegiate Tuesday. "It was a tough result this week, but I'm proud of our team for their continued effort to work hard and get better each day." head coach Andrew Danna said. "More importantly, our thoughts are with our community right now as we hope everyone stays safe during the storm."
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Wulfers Finishes Tied For Ninth To Lead FGCU At Lady Paladin Intercollegiate

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Freshman Leonie Wulfers (Germany) finished tied for ninth to lead all Eagles at the Lady Paladin Intercollegiate Sunday. Wulfers carded a three-round score of 217 to enter the clubhouse 1-over par in her first-ever collegiate event. On Friday, she opened the tournament with a 1-under 71. Wulfers...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Ossa Records Runner-Up Finish At Bedford Cup

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jordana Ossa posted a runner-up finish in the Bedford Cup singles main-draw finals Sunday. Ossa (Miami, Fla.) tallied four singles victories over the course of the three-day event, defeating opponents from FAU, Stetson, and North Florida twice en route to the finals. In the finals, she fell 6-0, 6-4 to Emma Shelton from Florida.
FORT MYERS, FL
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants Jacksonville, FL (Steaks, Seafood, And More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When it comes to food, Jacksonville has a lot to offer. From seafood to steakhouses, there’s something for everyone. With so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist to pull ads from Ian-impacted markets

The Democrat goes dark in Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. As Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, one gubernatorial campaign is nearly going dark on television. Democrat Charlie Crist announced plans Monday to pull ads from markets likely to be impacted by the storm, a move that...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Duval County Public Schools will now be closed Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday evening, the district said since there is the possibility of evacuations in Duval County, which led to the decision to cancel classes Wednesday instead of going ahead with an early release day. Schools will now be closed from Wednesday through Friday.
Action News Jax

St. Johns River Ferry to Close Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will pause on operation of the St. Johns River Ferry. The last trip tonight will be at 9 a.m. The Ferry will be relocated to a secure location starting a 7 a.m. Wednesday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. All other...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Essential items fly off local store shelves ahead of Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida residents have been stocking up on hurricane essentials to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian as it strengthens over the Caribbean and heads toward Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida Saturday as Ian continues to grow and is expected to...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Organizers announced that Badfish: Tribute to Sublime& Yacht Rock Revue will headline the 2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival happening this Saturday and Sunday in the heart of Riverside at Jacksonville’s 2nd oldest park! Riverside Park is next to Historic 5 Points. >>> STREAM...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Fit*Life*Travel

These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special

The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day. Baker County. As of Tuesday night, no information had been...
FLORIDA STATE

