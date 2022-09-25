Read full article on original website
Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Mississippi man arrested in Orange Park for battery at InTown Suites HotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
fgcuathletics.com
Weber Named USPTA College Coach of the Year
FORT MYERS, Fla. – FGCU men's tennis head coach CJ Weber has been named the 2022 United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) Steve Wilkinson Florida Division College Coach of the Year. "I was really excited and honored to receive this award from the USPTA!" said Weber. "The USPTA does...
fgcuathletics.com
Eagles Place 10th To Close Old Town Collegiate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - FGCU Men's Golf finished 10th to complete action at the Old Town Collegiate Tuesday. "It was a tough result this week, but I'm proud of our team for their continued effort to work hard and get better each day." head coach Andrew Danna said. "More importantly, our thoughts are with our community right now as we hope everyone stays safe during the storm."
fgcuathletics.com
Wulfers Finishes Tied For Ninth To Lead FGCU At Lady Paladin Intercollegiate
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Freshman Leonie Wulfers (Germany) finished tied for ninth to lead all Eagles at the Lady Paladin Intercollegiate Sunday. Wulfers carded a three-round score of 217 to enter the clubhouse 1-over par in her first-ever collegiate event. On Friday, she opened the tournament with a 1-under 71. Wulfers...
fgcuathletics.com
Ossa Records Runner-Up Finish At Bedford Cup
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jordana Ossa posted a runner-up finish in the Bedford Cup singles main-draw finals Sunday. Ossa (Miami, Fla.) tallied four singles victories over the course of the three-day event, defeating opponents from FAU, Stetson, and North Florida twice en route to the finals. In the finals, she fell 6-0, 6-4 to Emma Shelton from Florida.
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants Jacksonville, FL (Steaks, Seafood, And More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When it comes to food, Jacksonville has a lot to offer. From seafood to steakhouses, there’s something for everyone. With so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist to pull ads from Ian-impacted markets
The Democrat goes dark in Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. As Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, one gubernatorial campaign is nearly going dark on television. Democrat Charlie Crist announced plans Monday to pull ads from markets likely to be impacted by the storm, a move that...
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
County-by-County | Possible impacts Hurricane Ian could have on the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest impacts of Hurricane Ian appear to be in the Tampa area as the right front of the storm is expected to pass over the metro area Wednesday. However, ahead of the storm, the First Coast will see prolonged rainfall creating a large flood threat and gusty winds with a chance of tornadoes.
Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Duval County Public Schools will now be closed Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday evening, the district said since there is the possibility of evacuations in Duval County, which led to the decision to cancel classes Wednesday instead of going ahead with an early release day. Schools will now be closed from Wednesday through Friday.
News4Jax.com
Ian’s impact on Jacksonville: Heavy rains, probable flooding and power outages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The ultimate track will determine precisely what impacts Ian will have on Jacksonville. Based upon what is known this early Monday morning, Ian’s impact will be primarily heavy rainfall, coastal winds to 45 mph, beach erosion and possible small seiche along the St. Johns River in the downtown area.
News4Jax.com
Storm surge, tropical storm warnings continue for NE Florida coast as Category 3 Ian churns in the Gulf of Mexico
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian continues to intensify. In the NHC’s 11 a.m. advisory, the track shifted east. At 8 p.m., the NHC said that Ian was growing stronger in the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Ian is still expected to reach Category 4 strength in the Gulf. FROM...
St. Johns River Ferry to Close Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will pause on operation of the St. Johns River Ferry. The last trip tonight will be at 9 a.m. The Ferry will be relocated to a secure location starting a 7 a.m. Wednesday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. All other...
News4Jax.com
Reprint from the Weather Authority Newsletter: There is always a plot twist
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – 🌀Hurricane Forecasting: There is always a plot twist. (8 a.m. Tuesday - There is a building consensus from the various forecast models that a slower and more easterly track may allow Ian to track very near, or just east of Jacksonville on Friday, is this the plot twist?)
News4Jax.com
Essential items fly off local store shelves ahead of Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida residents have been stocking up on hurricane essentials to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian as it strengthens over the Caribbean and heads toward Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida Saturday as Ian continues to grow and is expected to...
2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Organizers announced that Badfish: Tribute to Sublime& Yacht Rock Revue will headline the 2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival happening this Saturday and Sunday in the heart of Riverside at Jacksonville’s 2nd oldest park! Riverside Park is next to Historic 5 Points. >>> STREAM...
These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special
The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
INSIDE LOOK: USS Orleck to open to public in Jacksonville on Sept. 28
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck, a retired Navy warship, is just days away from its grand opening to the public. On Wednesday, September 28, community members will have the opportunity to experience the ship’s rich history up close in Downtown Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Former Sheriff Mike Williams to return to Jacksonville law enforcement with FDLE
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Sheriff Mike Williams is officially returning to law enforcement in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. As First Coast News first reported, Williams will take over as the Special Agent in Charge of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in the Jacksonville field office.
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day. Baker County. As of Tuesday night, no information had been...
Lawsuit aimed at Confederate monuments targets five counties’ names, including Baker and Bradford
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A new legal push could change the names of five Florida counties. The lawsuit, filed by Earl Johnson Jr., was filed over a year ago challenging the use of tax dollars to fund Confederate monuments in Jacksonville, but it was recently amended to encompass street names and counties named after Confederate figures.
