ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
redcuprebellion.com

It’s official - Ole Miss vs. Kentucky is sold out

Ole Miss football announced early Tuesday that Saturday’s top 15 tilt between the No. 14 Rebels and the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats is sold out. This comes as no surprise as the tickets sold count for the first three home games of the season were around 60,000 or more though fans clearly did not fill the stadium in those numbers. Large swaths of metal bleachers could be seen during the two hottest temperature games of the year against Troy and Tulsa in the second half as fans retreated to the shade or the Grove to avoid the blazing Mississippi sun.
OXFORD, MS
redcuprebellion.com

Yes, it’s happening - Ole Miss will wear Realtree custom helmets vs. Kentucky

It’s been somewhat of a secret, but it’s also been hinted at enough times fans had to have known this was coming at some point - Realtree WAV3 custom helmets. Ole Miss and Realtree have partnered to bring the one of a kind helmet to the Vaught as the No. 14 Rebels play No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday at 11 a.m. Ole Miss football Twitter made the announcement first thing Monday morning.
OXFORD, MS
redcuprebellion.com

Ole Miss Reacts: What do you think about the custom helmets vs. Kentucky?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ole Miss Rebels fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. On Monday, Ole Miss dropped the news about the new custom helmets partnering with...
OXFORD, MS
redcuprebellion.com

Ole Miss climbs higher in latest AP poll as No. 7 Kentucky awaits

Georgia - No. 1. Oklahoma and Arkansas dropped 10 spots or more in the rankings making room for the Rebels to rise to No. 14. As of right now, Ole Miss is the second highest ranked team in the SEC Western Division after Alabama. Clearly, Saturday’s game between Kentucky and...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Tulsa, OK
Football
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
State
Kentucky State
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Tulsa, OK
Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 26-30: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Chelsea Days are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/chelseadaysband. Tuesday, September 27. John Fullbright is from Bearden and Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnfullbrightmusic.com.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former WPX Energy building opens in downtown Tulsa mostly vacant

TULSA, Okla. — A three-year construction project that had more than bump along the way had its official ribbon cutting ceremony today. The $100 million building was meant to become WPX Energy headquarters and bring in more than 200 jobs this year to Tulsa. In 2020,however, WPX merged with Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy to avoid bankruptcy, meaning they no longer needed the 12-story tower downtown.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New technology center coming to Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Provalus has announced the opening of its fourth technology innovation center in Tahlequah. Provalus will bring new jobs to the area in the form of technology and support positions, the company said. The project is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Rebels#Wildcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tulsapeople.com

Oklahoma best sellers: Sept. 25

This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Sept. 25:. Fiction. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Publishing Group) “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Fire Breaks Out Around Lake Carl Blackwell

Fire danger on Sunday at Lake Carl Blackwell in Stillwater as flames got close to some structures. We're told people in trailers tried to protect their properties by putting water on their grass. Firefighters were able to get things under control and the fire is contained.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy