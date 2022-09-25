Read full article on original website
redcuprebellion.com
It’s official - Ole Miss vs. Kentucky is sold out
Ole Miss football announced early Tuesday that Saturday’s top 15 tilt between the No. 14 Rebels and the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats is sold out. This comes as no surprise as the tickets sold count for the first three home games of the season were around 60,000 or more though fans clearly did not fill the stadium in those numbers. Large swaths of metal bleachers could be seen during the two hottest temperature games of the year against Troy and Tulsa in the second half as fans retreated to the shade or the Grove to avoid the blazing Mississippi sun.
redcuprebellion.com
Yes, it’s happening - Ole Miss will wear Realtree custom helmets vs. Kentucky
It’s been somewhat of a secret, but it’s also been hinted at enough times fans had to have known this was coming at some point - Realtree WAV3 custom helmets. Ole Miss and Realtree have partnered to bring the one of a kind helmet to the Vaught as the No. 14 Rebels play No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday at 11 a.m. Ole Miss football Twitter made the announcement first thing Monday morning.
redcuprebellion.com
Ole Miss Reacts: What do you think about the custom helmets vs. Kentucky?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ole Miss Rebels fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. On Monday, Ole Miss dropped the news about the new custom helmets partnering with...
redcuprebellion.com
Ole Miss climbs higher in latest AP poll as No. 7 Kentucky awaits
Georgia - No. 1. Oklahoma and Arkansas dropped 10 spots or more in the rankings making room for the Rebels to rise to No. 14. As of right now, Ole Miss is the second highest ranked team in the SEC Western Division after Alabama. Clearly, Saturday’s game between Kentucky and...
