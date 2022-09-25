Ole Miss football announced early Tuesday that Saturday’s top 15 tilt between the No. 14 Rebels and the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats is sold out. This comes as no surprise as the tickets sold count for the first three home games of the season were around 60,000 or more though fans clearly did not fill the stadium in those numbers. Large swaths of metal bleachers could be seen during the two hottest temperature games of the year against Troy and Tulsa in the second half as fans retreated to the shade or the Grove to avoid the blazing Mississippi sun.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO