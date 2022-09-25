Eldred is gone. Matheny is out,. Ryan O'Hearn, too. The whole minor league pitching development team will be overhauled as well. These are a given, and would be even if Dayton Moore were still in charge of the organization. Before his firing, we all assumed these changes would be made (or 3 out of 4, at least). For JJ Picollo to do this wouldn't necessarily separate him from his predecessor. In my estimation, the true diagnostic of our new "data-driven" overlord is how many plate appearances Hunter Dozier gets next year.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO